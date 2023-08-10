Cruiser king Jai Opetaia left without mandatory challenger (again) after Riakporhe avoids IBF purse bid

Aussie Jai Opetaia is now the man to beat at 200 pounds. (Photo by Peter Wallis/Getty Images)

Ring Magazine/IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia had been in talks to face IBF mandatory challenger Richard Riakporhe. However, when their teams weren’t able to make a deal, Riakporhe, who is promoted by Boxxer, decided to walk away from the fight hours before the purse bid.

It’s the second time Opetaia has seen his mandatory challenger back out of a fight with him. Previously, Mateusz Masternak did the same.

The IBF acted promptly and called for Opetaia to face the man he beat for the two titles, veteran Mairis Briedis, and have given both teams until September 8 to broker a deal. Failing that it will go to a purse bid.

Opetaia is co-promoted by Tasman Fighters and Matchroom, while Briedis is represented by Kalle and Nisse Sauerland of Wasserman. Hearn has a good working relationship with the Sauerlands and a deal should be easier to make.

It is 13-months since Opetaia beat Briedis, neither man has fought since. Opetaia spent several months recovering from a broken jaw he suffered in their fight before seeing fights with Masternak and Riakporhe fall out. Briedis had been due to fight last month in Scotland on a Wasserman show but an unspecified injury put pay to that.

Opetaia (22-0, 17 knockouts) was a top amateur in Australia and represented his country at the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games before turning pro in 2015. The 28-year-old southpaw claimed the national and OPBF cruiserweight titles and holds wins over middle-level opposition including Mark Flanagan (TKO 8) and Benjamin Kelleher (TKO 6).

However, he got his big break when his team where able to bring The Ring and IBF titlist Mairis Briedis to Australia. It was an opportunity Opetaia didn’t let pass. He boxed very well early and held off the Latvian’s late surge to claim a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision.

Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs), The Ring’s No. 1-rated cruiserweight, became the first Latvian to win a world championship when he outboxed Marco Huck (UD 12) to claim the vacant WBC title. After successfully defending against Mike Perez (UD 12) in the quarter-final of the WBSS, he lost a close encounter against Oleksandr Usyk (MD 12) in a unification bout.

He quickly got back to winning ways, signed up for Season 2 of the elimination tournament, and scored wins over Noel Gevor (UD 12) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO 3). Beat Yuniel Dorticos (MD 12) in the final to pick up the prestigious Muhammad Ali trophy and Ring Magazine championship. Marked time by easily beating Artur Mann (TKO 3) before dropping his titles to Opetaia (UD 12).

