Christian Mbilli takes on Demond Nicholson in Quebec on Sept. 8

Christian Mbilli celebrates his victory over Cesar Ugarte at the Bell Centre in Montreal. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli will headline against Demond Nicholson at Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on September 8.

Mbilli had been scheduled to face Nicholson on the undercard of IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titlist Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith in Quebec City, Canada on August 19. However, when Beterbiev-Smith was postponed because the defending champion had to have surgery on a bone infection in his jaw, the whole show was postponed.

We learnt yesterday that Beterbiev-Smith will now take place at the same venue on January 13. Eye of The Tiger decided to keep some of the undercard active. As well as Mbilli-Nicholson, recently signed amateur standout Moreno Fendero will make his eagerly awaited debut.

Mbilli (24-0, 20 knockouts), rated at No. 3 by The Ring at super middleweight, represented France at the 2016 Olympics, losing to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez at the quarterfinal stage.

He moved to Canada and, after taking the usual steps, has worked his way up the rankings, impressively dominating Ronald Ellis (UD 10), scoring an eye-catching knockout over former title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (KO 5), blitzing DeAndre Ware (KO 2) and, most recently, engaged in a thrill-a-minute war with Carlos Gongora (UD 10).

Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) turned professional in 2013. The Maryland native won his first 10 fights, all inside the distance, before tasting defeat against Lekan Byfield (L TKO 6).

The now 30-year-old rebounded with seven wins before drawing with Immanuwel Aleem (Maj. D 8) and losing to Steve Rolls (SD 8). Subsequent defeats came against Jesse Hart (L TKO 7) and Edgar Berlanga (L UD 8). Nicholson won three fights before a loss, in his most recent bout, to two-division beltholder Demetrius Andrade (L UD 10).

The all-action Mbilli and Nicholson shouldn’t disappoint. Both men are known as punchers and for their aggressive styles.

Steve Claggett (35-7-2, 25 knockouts), who was originally the headliner, has been bumped to chief support, and will defend his NABF junior welterweight title against Carlos Sanchez (24-1, 19 KOs)