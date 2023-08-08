Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith rescheduled for Jan. 13 in Quebec

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Artur Beterbiev celebrates after defeating Anthony Yarde, during their WBC,IBF and WBO light heavyweight Championship fight, at OVO Arena Wembley on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Current IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev now has a date to defend his crown.

After recent dental surgery forced Beterbiev to postpone his Aug. 19 title defense against former world champion Callum Smith, the two will now meet Saturday, Jan. 13 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) rated No. 2 by The Ring and boxing’s only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, has made seven title defenses since capturing the IBF strap in November 2017. He is coming off an eighth-round TKO over Anthony Yarde in Yarde’s hometown of London back in January.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs), from Liverpool, England, is the former Ring and WBA super middleweight world champion. Currently rated at No. 3 at 175 pounds, he has won two fights since moving up to light heavyweight following a decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in December 2020.

“It’s a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Artur has a clean bill of health, and I know Callum, a supremely talented former champion, will be at his best on January 13th.”

“I’m very pleased that the camps came to an agreement quickly, so we can go ahead with this light heavyweight championship super fight,” said Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan. “It’s going to heat up this January in Quebec City.”

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.