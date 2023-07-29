Estrada-Yudica undercard results: Abraham Nova stops Jonathan Romero in three

Abraham Nova. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Junior lightweight fringe contender Abraham “Super” Nova of Puerto Rico scored a third-round knockout over former world titleholder Jonathan Romero on the undercard of the Seniesa Estrada-Leonela Yudica strawweight championship bout on Friday in Las Vegas.

Boxing patiently, Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) connected with a right hand that backed and staggered the Colombian. With his back up against the ropes Romero (35-2, 19 KOs) held on and traded with Nova. Later in the round, Nova sat Romero down with a measured right uppercut. Exchanging to begin the third, Romero pressed and had the Puerto Rican up against the ropes, but Nova managed to fight his way off, taking the fight to the center of the ring. Later in the third, Nova landed a solid right hand, sending Romero to the canvas for a second and final time as the referee reached a ten count at 2:47.

Japanese junior featherweight prospect Subaru Murata of Tokyo stopped Juan Centeno of Managua, Nicaragua at the end of three. It was a slow start in the opening round as Murata (5-0, 5 KOs) measured Centeno (8-9-3, 1 KO). The Japanese fighter slipped in the early part of round two, however Murata drilled Centeno with a left uppercut, sending him to canvas as he was up and continued to fight. Murata patiently attacked as Centeno stood in the pocket exchanging to finish round two but after completing the third round, referee Raul Caiz Jr. and the ringside physician determined that Centeno could not continue as the referee stopping the fight at the end of the third round.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante Benjamin Jr. of Cleveland and William Langston of Kenosha, Wisconsin fought to a six-round majority decision draw.

Benjamin Jr. (7-0, 5 KO’s) was sharp from the start, boxing in the opening round displaying some flash. Working patiently, Benjamin Jr. was smooth in the early rounds as Langston (8-3, 5 KO’s) pressed the action keeping Benjamin on his toes fighting from a distance.

Continuing to fight from a distance halfway through, Benjamin Jr. pumped the jab keeping the stalking Langston away. Despite getting tagged Langston showed bravado in pressing majority of the fight and finishing strong in going the distance.

After completing six rounds, the judges scored the bout 58-56, as those scores were overruled 57-57, and 57-57, declaring the bout a draw.

