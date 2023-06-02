Gervonta Davis violates house arrest, ordered to serve sentence behind bars

Gervonta “Tank” Davis was taken into custody on Thursday following a court hearing due to an alleged violation of his house arrest sentence.

Davis, 28, was ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence behind bars, less than a month after he was sentenced to home detention, plus three years of probation and 200 hours of community service for a hit-and-run incident in November of 2020, The Baltimore Banner confirmed with Davis’ attorney, Michael Tomko.

Davis had pled guilty on Feb. 16 to a slew of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify an owner of property damage, driving on a revoked license and running a red light.

Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) had been ordered to serve the home detention at the Baltimore home of his trainer Calvin Ford.

At his sentencing hearing on May 5, Davis was chastised by Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy for refusing to apologize to one of the crash victims, Jyair Smith, who was pregnant at the time of the crash.

That same judge oversaw today’s hearing which ended with Davis being booked at Baltimore Central Booking.

Davis last fought in April, knocking out Ryan Garcia in seven rounds in Las Vegas.