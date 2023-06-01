Super middleweights Erik Bazinyan and Jose Macias make weight for NABF title bout

Bazinyan (left) and Macias face off at the press conference. Photo par Vincent Ethier/EOTTM

Rising super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan and his opponent Jose Macias both made weight ahead of their scheduled 10-round NABF title fight at the Montreal Casino in Montreal tomorrow (Thursday, June 1) evening.

Bazinyan, The Ring’s No. 6-rated super middleweight, tipped the scales at 168 pounds. The 28-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 29-0 (21 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Macias also came in at 168 pounds. The visitor has notably shared the ring with Erickson Lubin (UD 10) and Pavel Silyagin (UD 10) and Bazinyan’s stablemate Steve Butler (TKO 5), who he upset. The Mexican has a record of 28-11-4 (14 KOs).

For the chief supporting bout, Steve Claggett (34-7-2, 24 KOs) weighed 139.8 pounds and Alberto Machado (23-3, 19 KOs) came in at 139.6 pounds. They will contest the vacant NABF junior welterweight title.

The undercard:

Alexandre Gaumont (7-0, 5 KOs) 159.4 vs. Piotr Bis (6-2-1, 2 KOs) 159.6

Christopher Guerrero (6-0, 2 KO) 157 vs. Heriberto Santillan Montano (3-0, 2 KO) 156.4

Thomas Chabot (8-0, 7 KOs) 127.6 vs. Luis Bolanos Lopez (4-2-1, 0 KOs) 126.8

Avery Martin-Duval (9-0-1, 5 KO) 130 vs. Andres Sanchez Ramirez (6-6-3, 2 KOs) 128.4

Wilkens Mathieu (2-0, 1 KO) 167.8 vs. Jesus Frias Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs) 166.2

Jhon Orobio (2-0, 2 KOs) 131 vs. Reymundo Gutierrez (1-0, 1 KOs) 136 (4-pounds of the contracted weight)

Bazinyan-Macias, plus undercard bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

