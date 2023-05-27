Ashton Sylve dominates late-sub Adam Kipenga, wins one-sided decision

Ashton Sylve - Photo Credit - @adsterphotos

Ashton Sylve was dominant in his clash against late-sub Adam Kipenga Friday night, winning a one-sided decision at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

All three judges scored the bout 80-72 in favor of Sylve, who improved to 9-0, 8 knockouts.

Sylve was able to neutralize any offense Kipenga attempted to mount by throwing a consistent and stiff jab. As the bout progressed, Sylve would walk Kipenga down, forcing the southpaw Kipenga to fight off his back foot.

The 19-year-old, who resides in Long Beach, California, began focusing his attack to the body of Kipenga during the middle rounds. The tactic worked as Kipenga’s punch output dropped. Any time Kipenga did initiate an exchange. Sylve would make him pay by landing an array of lead right hands to the head and body or a two-punch combination.

A right cross to the stomach in round 6 hurt Kipenga. Sylve followed up, but was not able to land anything flush to drop Kipenga to the canvas. Despite blood seeping out of his nose and being outboxed, Kipenga showed grit, still fighting back until the final bell sounded.

Kipenga took the fight on Wednesday after original opponent, Angel Rebollar, withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury.

Sylve last fought on October 29, knocking out Braulio Rodriguez in the opening round.

Sylve is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which was co-founded by YouTuber Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

Kipenga, who is originally from Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania and now resides in Boston, Massachusetts, falls to 11-4-1, 7 KOs. The 24-year-old is now winless in his last four bouts.

In the co-feature bout, amateur standout and junior welterweight prospect Kevin Hayler Brown defeated Julian Smith (6-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Scores were 96-94, 96-94, and 98-92 for Brown, who improved to 3-0, 1 KO.

Smith was game, but Brown, who is originally from Cuba and now trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, was able to display his pedigree. Brown outboxed Smith behind a consistent jab, and fought from distance.

The 32-year-old Smith, who resides in Country Club Hills, Illinois, falls to 6-2, 4 KOs.

Heavyweight prospect Lorenzo Medina of Hollywood, Florida, improved to 7-0, 6 KOs, defeating late-sub Angel Napoles (1-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 58-56 for the 18-year-old Medina.

In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Bryce Henry dropped Jamat Pemberton (4-1, 4 KOs) once en route to a decision win. All three judges scored the bout 38-37 for Henry (6-0, 4 KOs).

The show marked the first of a four-part Most Valuable Prospects series, which will promote some of the top prospects on cards that will originate from the Caribe Royale later this summer.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

