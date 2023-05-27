Alexis Rocha, Anthony Young make weight for welterweight bout

Photo by Golden Boy/ Cris Esqueda

Both welterweights Alexis Rocha and Anthony Young made weight Friday for their 10-round clash Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Rocha, who is ranked No. 10 by The Ring, weighed in at 146.6 pounds. Young weighed 146.4 pounds.

A little bit of chatter between the two, but they’ll save the rest of the heat for tomorrow night in the ring!! Alexis Rocha 146.6lb

The 12-round bout between Rocha and Young was originally scheduled to take place on January 28 at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California, but Young withdrew from the fight due to an injury. Rocha would face late-sub George Ashie of Ghana, knocking him out in the seventh round.

Rocha (22-1, 14 knockouts), who grew up in Santa Ana. California, was mentioned as a possible opponent for WBO world titleholder Terence Crawford after the win over Ashie, but Crawford will now face unified titleholder Errol Spence in a long-awaited clash on July 29 in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old is eager to show why he is still one of the best fighters at 147 pounds.

“I am confident in my ability,” said Rocha at Thursday’s press conference. “I am confident in myself. You’ll find out about who I am on Saturday night. I hope (Young) brings this same kind of energy into the ring on Saturday.”

Rocha has won his last six fights since his only loss at the hands of Rashidi Ellis in October 2020. He is the younger brother of former world junior featherweight title challenger Ronny Rios.

Young (24-2, 8 KOs), who resides in Atlantic City, New Jersey, defeated Jose Zaragoza by unanimous decision in his last bout on October 29. His most notable win took place in May 2019, stopping former world titleholder Sadam Ali in the third round.

The 35-year-old has won his last 13 fights since losing to Skender Halili by knockout in February 2016.

In the co-feature, fringe lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (25-1-1, 20 knockouts) of Parral, Chihuahua will face Houston’s D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Duarte weighed in at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds. Keyes weighed 134.2 pounds.

In what could be the fight of the night on the Golden Boy card, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of the Philippines will defend his WBO world 105-pound title against Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs). Jerusalem weighed in at 104.6 pounds, Collazo weighed in at the strawweight limit of 105 pounds.

Opening the DAZN stream will be a 10-round junior bantamweight bout between Los Angeles’ John Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) and Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of nearby Riverside. Ramirez weighed in at 114.6 pounds. Diaz weighed 114.8 pounds.

