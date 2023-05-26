Fight Night Program – Week of May 25-31

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, May 26: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Ashton Sylve vs. Adam Kipenga – lightweight – 8 rounds

Sylve is 8-0 with 8 knockouts to his credit, and he will try to get that perfect record going against a late (very late) substitute in Kipenga. Blink not.

Also on this card:

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Julian Smith – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Lorenzo Medina vs. Angel Napoles – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, May 27 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood – featherweight -12 rounds

Lara was grossly overweight in the weigh-in, with almost four pounds above the limit, and now the title will only be available for Wood, who would still have an uphill battle ahead of him if Lara had complied with his obligations. A fight to watch closely, for many reasons.

Also on this card:

Jack Catterall vs. Darragh Foley – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Terri Harper vs. Ivana Habazin – junior middleweight -10 rounds

Danny Ball vs. Jamie Robinson – welterweight – 10 rounds

Aqib Fiaz vs. Costin Ion – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Bulik – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, May 27 – Belfast, Northern Ireland

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan – featherweight -12 rounds

Conlan gets a second chance at a homecoming (proper) title bout against a worthy champion in Lopez. And yes, both of them made weight today. That really helps.

Also on this card:

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamati – featherweight – 12 rounds

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, May 27 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.

Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo – strawweight – 12 rounds

Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young – welterweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, May 27 – Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Lawrence Okolie vs. Chris Billam-Smith – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

A career-defining fight between The Ring’s No. 1 and No. 10 at this weight. Okolie has the upper hand and he has been clamoring for a high-profile bout for a long time. This is a perfect chance for him to make his case.

Also on this card:

Sam Eggington vs. Joe Pigford – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Lee Cutler vs. Stanley Stannard – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, May 27 – Eventfinda Stadium, North Shore, New Zealand

Lani Daniels vs. Alrie Meleisea – women’s heavyweight – 10 rounds

It is not every day that you can watch a heavyweight title bout between two women, but that’s what the IBF is proposing tonight. Let’s hope the fight is more impressive than the contender’s records.

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, May 27 – Helios Arena, Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany

Firat Arslan vs. Ibrahim Yildirim – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Daniel Dietz vs. Enes Kirmizitoprak – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tyron Zeuge vs. Ondrey Budera – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Sunday May 28 – Palais Des Sport Robert Oubron, Creteil, France

Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Sven Elbir – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Bakary Samake vs. Jairo Delgado – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing