Traditional magazine format version of the May 2023 issue of The Ring is now available

The traditional magazine format of the May 2023 issue of The Ring featuring Gervonta Davis on the cover is now available to be read and downloaded.

Click here to read the PDF version of the May 2023 issue, which asks if Tank Davis is the new Face Of Boxing, examines how Ryan Garcia might bounce back from his first defeat, previews the Ring Magazine junior welterweight championship showdown between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, and revisits one of the greatest three minutes in modern boxing history: Round 9 of Gatti-Ward I.

