Mauricio Lara misses weight by nearly 4 pounds, featherweight belt only at stake for Leigh Wood

Manchester, UK - May 26: Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood Weigh In ahead of their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in manchester tomorrow night. 26 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The WBA featherweight title will only be on the line for Leigh Wood after Mauricio Lara missed the 126-pound weight limit on Friday, ahead of their rematch at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Lara was prohibited from attempting to make 126 pounds by the British Boxing Board of Control after weighing in above the maximum limit for a commission mandated weight check on Wednesday, and would not be allowed to come in less than 128.5 pounds.

Lara (26-2-1, 19 knockouts), who will likely be stripped of the WBA featherweight title, stripped nude to come in at 129.8 pounds, while Wood (26-3, 16 KOs) came in at 125.9 pounds.

The fight is a rematch of their bout from this past February, when Lara stopped Wood in seven rounds to lift the title in Nottingham, England. The fight will be the fourth time that Lara, 25, of Mexico City, Mexico will be fighting in the United Kingdom. Wood, 34, of Gedling, Nottinghamshire, England has fought all of his professional fights in the United Kingdom.

Wood’s trainer Ben Davison told DAZN commentators Darren Barker and Chris Lloyd that he knows many will question why Wood would come in at the championship weight against a fighter who didn’t squeeze down in weight, but says it’d all be for nothing if they couldn’t win the championship.

“Realistically it shouldn’t be happening, should it? It’s a disgrace, to be honest,” said Davison.

“I’ve got nothing against Mauricio Lara and their whole team, they’re respectful all the way throughout. But it’s in absolute shambles.”

Davison says he is considering imposing a rehydration clause.

“We’re still discussing options but I can’t completely rule anything out at the minute. I’ve got Leigh’s health to think about, Leigh’s got his goals and aspirations,” said Davison.