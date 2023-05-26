Weigh-in Alert: Ashton Sylve vs. Adam Kipenga and undercard

Ashton Sylve - Photo Credit - @adsterphotos

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Ashton Sylve has a new opponent for his clash tonight.

Sylve will now face Adam Kipenga at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, it was announced Thursday. The eight-round bout will headline a four-bout card that will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Sylve weighed in at 140 pounds. Kapenga weighed 137 pounds.

The 19-year-old Sylve (8-0, 8 knockouts), who resides in Long Beach, California, was originally scheduled to face Angel Rebollar, but Rebollar withdrew from the bout, citing an undisclosed injury.

In his last bout on October 29, Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the opening round. Sylve also notched a first-round knockout in his previous fight, knocking out Giovanni Gutierrez of Nicaragua.

Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KOs), who is originally from Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania and now resides in the Northern Virginia area, outside Washington D.C., will be at a height and reach disadvantage against Sylve, who is four inches taller.

The 24-year-old southpaw has not fought since March 26 of last year, a second round knockout loss to Ramiro Cesena. Kipenga is winless in his last three fights.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs), who is originally from Cuba and now resides in Las Vegas, will square off against Julian Smith in a 10-round bout.

Brown was an amateur standout before defecting and arriving in the United States. The 29-year-old made his pro debut on August 21, knocking out Jose Alberto Gazo. Brown would follow up the knockout of Gazo by stopping Adriano Ramirez less than two months later.

Smith (6-1, 4 KOs), who resides in Country Club Hills, Illinois, lost to Cuba-born amateur standout on March 25 of last year, losing to Raynel Mederos by unanimous decision. The 32-year-old bounced back in his last bout on July 30, defeating Alfredo Escarcega by unanimous decision. Escarcega entered the Smith fight unbeaten.

Heavyweight Lorenzo Medina (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida will now face Angel Napoles Marcillian (1-0, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

Tonight marks the first of a four-part Most Valuable Prospects series, which will promote some of the top prospects on cards that will originate from the Caribe Royale later this summer. Sylve is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which was co-founded by YouTuber Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing