Joseph Parker stops Faiga Opelu in the first round in Melbourne

Joseph Parker (right) sends Faiga Opelu (left) to the canvas in Melbourne, Australia, on May 24, 2023 - Photo courtesy of No Limit Boxing

In what appeared to be a hasty stoppage, New Zealand’s Joseph Parker stopped Faiga “Django Opelu in the first round of a scheduled ten rounder in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Parker (now 32-3, 22 knockouts) took the fight to Opelu (15-4-2, 11 KO) since the very first bell, backing his foe up in a corner and unleashing a barrage of punches that set up a monstrous right hand that put Opelu in trouble.

A few seconds later, another right hand froze Opelu and the follow-up punch sent him to the canvas, prompting the referee to halt the contest and declare the Samoa-born fighter out after merely 85 seconds of action.

In other undercard action, unbeaten junior middleweight contender Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of Tim, stopped Ben Bommber (5-1, 4 KOs) at 2:09 of the first round.

Ben Horn (5-6, 0 KOs), brother of former WBO welterweight champion and Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff, scored a unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Joel Taylor (9-1, 4 KOs) by scores of 57-56, (twice) and 58-55.