Weigh-in Alert: Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu and undercard

Joseph Parker (left) vs Faiga Opelu (right) Photo courtesy of No Limit Boxing

Heavyweight Joseph Parker in the best shape of his career weighed in at 108.8kg, (239.9 pounds) which is the lightest he has been since 2018.

His opponent Faiga ‘Django” Opelu weighed in at 97.4kg (214 pounds)

The highly anticipated main undercard bout Nikita Tszyu vs Ben Bommber produced plenty of fireworks with Tszyu weighing in at 69.8kg (153.9 pounds) and Bommber coming in overweight at 70.3kg (155 pounds). Bommber was given two hours to make weight (69.85kg/154 pound limit), which he made successfully weighing back in at 69.5kg, slightly under the division’s limit.

Kiwi Olympian David Nyika made his weight easily coming in at 90.25kg whilst his opponent Lewis Marsters weighed in slightly heavier at 90.4kg.

AFL match-up Cam Mooney weighed in at 97.2kg and Tom Bellchambers at 121.2kg

A press release by No Limit Boxing was used in this article.