Nico Ali Walsh, Danny Rosenberger fight to split draw in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Nico Ali Walsh sustained the first blemish of his pro career on Saturday as he was held to a split decision draw against Danny Rosenberger at the MGM Grand in his hometown of Las Vegas. Each fighter won 77-75 on a judge’s scorecard, while the third judge scored the bout 76-76, bringing a cascade of boos from the crowd.

Both fighters had their moments during the first couple of rounds. Ali Walsh attempted to work behind a consistent jab, looking to follow with straight rights or crosses to the head. To his credit, Rosenberger was able to land a right uppercut or his own right crosses to Ali Walsh’s head.

Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs) finally began landing punches flush to the head midway through the fourth round. One combination seemed to momentarily stun Rosenberger with about a minute left in the round, but Rosenberger, undeterred, was able to fight back.

Undaunted, Rosenberger rallied late in round 5, snapping back the head of Ali Walsh on two occasions with a left-right combination.

Ali Walsh continued to dictate and outbox Rosenberger. Both fighters let their hands go during the eighth round up until the final bell. Both fighters touched gloves out of respect.

Rosenberger, who resides in Youngstown, Ohio is now 13-9-5 (4 KOs) as a pro. The 33-year-old had won his previous seven bouts.

The fight was on the undercard of the Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko lightweight championship bout.

