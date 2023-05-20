Chantelle Cameron hands Katie Taylor first pro loss, defends undisputed 140-pound championship

Chantelle Cameron scored the greatest victory of her accomplished career by outpointing Irish Legend Katie Talor in Ireland on May 20, 2023. Photo @DAZNBoxing

Chantelle Cameron made women’s history on Saturday by becoming the first professional to defeat Katie Taylor — doing so on the Irish legend’s home turf — outpointing the reigning undisputed lightweight champ in defense of her undisputed junior welterweight crown.

Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs), who won a majority decision by scores of 96-94 (twice) and 95-95 at the 3Arena in Dublin, has scored back-to-back victories over undisputed champions. In her previous bout, last November, she outpointed reigning undisputed welterweight champ Jessica McCaskill to unify all four sanctioning body 140-pound titles.

Her first defense of the undisputed junior welterweight championship came against arguably the most decorated professional in women’s boxing. Taylor, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and multi-world amateur champion, entered her long-awaited homecoming having turned back the challenges of such female standouts as McCaskill, Delfine Persoon (whom she beat to become undisputed lightweight champ), Natasha Jonas and future hall of famer Amanda Serrano (in the women’s 2022 Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year).

However, Cameron wasn’t intimidated at all. The 32-year-old from Northampton, England was the aggressor throughout the bout, which was streamed live on DAZN. Cameron’s gradually imposed her greater size and strength on Taylor with intelligent pressure backed by sound fundamentals and technique. She could take Taylor’s punches better than Taylor could take hers and she never allowed the crowd favorite to back her up or discourage her.

And yet, it was a nip-and-tuck battle through 10 brisk and intense rounds. Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) flashed the quicker hands, landed the more eye-catching single shots and two-punch combos while on the fly; her nimble feet allowing her to escape sustained punishment from Cameron, who did a good job of cutting off the ring.

In Round 6, they abandoned their cat and mouse game and went at it in the center of the ring. Taylor did well, blocking and countering during the exchanges, but Cameron’s uppercuts and body shots landed with more authority. Cameron increased her pressure and punch output in Round 7, winning it clearly, but Taylor rallied over the championship rounds as she’s done so many times before.

Taylor landed the cleaner shots, especially to the head, but Cameron connected with harder punches, periodically smothering the 36-year-old veteran along the ropes. Taylor had to hold as much as she could when in close to avoid getting overwhelmed down the stretch.

“Close fight,” admitted Cameron during her post-fight interview, “but I won. (My pressure), yeah, that’s my strength, my forte and I don’t mind getting hit.

“But (Taylor was) so fast, so tough, and she’s one of the greatest female boxers ever, so I was worried (as the scores were announced).

Taylor, classy as ever during her post-fight interview, almost conceded the victory to the defending champion.

“I’m not sure (who won), but obviously it was a very, very close fight,” she said. “Congratulations to Chantelle. Thank you for the opportunity to fight for your belts. I’m looking forward to the rematch.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing confirmed that there will be a rematch in August, back in Dublin.