Fight Night Program – Week of May 18-24

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, May 19 – Flamingo Resort, Cancun, Mexico

Luis Castillo vs. Ayanda Ndulani – strawweight – 12 rounds

David Cuellar vs. Francisco Mendivil – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: CanelaTV

Saturday, May 20 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

An automatic Fight of the Year candidate, regardless of gender. Two of the best practitioners of the sport putting it all on the line for pride and country – and with the Ring magazine junior welterweight belt at stake to boot. The implications that this fight will have on both of their careers is huge depending on the result, and they both have the skills and the motivation to produce an extraordinary fight. History in the making, indeed.

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus – junior middleweight -10 rounds

Same as above almost word-by-word, but only with a WBA belt at stake. It’s legend vs. future all-time great going all in for a career-defining win, and even though this is Harper’s fight to lose you can never count the First Lady out.

Also on this card:

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix – lightweight – 10 rounds

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis – middleweight – 10 rounds

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, May 20 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko – lightweight – 12 rounds

It’s hard to find this level of supreme talent in one ring at the same time, and the fighters did their part by adding a solid measure of bad blood to the entire thing. If Haney is as physically ready and mentally fit as he should be for a challenge of this magnitude, this could be the night we will remember him by. But Loma still has enough skills to make him look like a novice if he truly sets his mind to it. An intriguing crossroads fight if there ever was one.

Also on this card:

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila – lightweight – 10 rounds

Junto Nakatani vs. Andrew Moloney – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger – middleweight – 8 rounds

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso – lightweight – 4 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+ PPV

Saturday, May 20 – Park Theater and Events Center, Cranston, R.I.

James Hagler Jr. vs. Leonardo Ladeira – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Roberto Duran Jr. vs. Luis Eduardo Florez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Well, what do we have here, huh? A couple of familiar names, indeed. Yes, Marvin’s grandson and one of Roberto’s out-of-wedlock children are lacing up for a special card some 40 years after their forebearer’s historic clash at Caesar’s Palace. A fight between these two down the road would be a bit too much to ask given their weight gap, but I wouldn’t rule out a “special attraction catchweight exhibition” somewhere down the road.

What to expect in this card: I’d say not much in terms of top-shelf boxing action, but if I were you I’d expect to see my paesano Vinny Pazienza somewhere at ringside, probably challenging these two guys to a comeback somewhere down the road, even if it’s just for kicks.

Saturday, May 20 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

James Bernadin vs. Ivan Jimenez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Djamel Dahous vs. Estivan Falcao – lightweight – 8 rounds

Mikenna Tansley vs. Brittany Sims – women’s bantamweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, May 20 – Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Carlos Mujica – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Justin Figueroa vs. Antowion McCollough – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Sunday, May 21 – Convention Center, Niagara Falls, Canada

Lucas Bahdi vs. Jesus Amparan – lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Wednesday, May 24 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Joseph Parker vs. Faiga Opelu – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Nikita Tszyu vs. Benjamin Bommber – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Two very popular Aussie fighters in what appears to be a couple of entertaining fights. Too bad that next-day YouTube will be our only shot at ever catching a glimpse of this.

Also on this card:

Joel Taylor vs. Ben Horn – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

David Nyika vs. Louis Masters – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Cameron Mooney vs. Tom Bellchambers – heavyweight – 4 rounds

