Josh Kelly takes on Argentina’s Gabriel Corzo on June 24 in Newcastle

Josh Kelly (left) opens up on Przemyslaw Runowski. Photo by Ian Walton

Junior middleweight Josh Kelly will face unbeaten Gabriel Corzo at the Vertu Motor Arena, Newcastle, England on June 24.

Kelly enters this contest fresh off a career best win over then unbeaten Troy Williamson last December, when he breathed new life into his once-touted career.

The Englishman looks to build more momentum in a fight that will be televised on live on DAZN.

Kelly (13-1-1, 7 knockouts) turned professional in 2017 after a successful amateur career, in which he represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics. Kelly signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and initially impressed, widely outboxing former IBF junior middleweight titlist Carlos Molina (UD 10), in just his sixth outing. He claimed the Commonwealth title in his next fight, stopping Kris George (RTD 7). He drew on his American debut against Ray Robinson (D 10) but got back to winning ways, before he came unstuck in a bid for the European title against David Avanesyan (TKO 6).

The defeat saw him leave Matchroom and return under the Sauerland Event banner (now Wasserman) some 16 months later. In his second fight with them, the now 29-year-old bested Lucas Bastida (UD 10) and then impressively took a part Williamson (UD 12) to annex the British 154-pound title.

Corzo (18-0, 3 KOs) turned professional in May 2016. The Argentine fighter has fought exclusively on the local circuit where he’s claimed WBA and WBO regional titles. The 27-year-old Catamarca fighter holds wins over former Kelly opponent Walter Castillo (UD 10) and, most recently, Jose Acevedo (UD 10).

This represents a marked step up in opposition for Corzo, who like Kelly is ranked inside the WBO top 10.

