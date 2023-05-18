George Kambosos Jr. signs multi-fight deal with Top Rank

Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Former unified and lineal lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. has signed a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with DiBella Entertainment and Ferocious Promotions to present his fights.



Kambosos’ ring return will be announced shortly.



Kambosos said, “I am extremely excited to extend and sign a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with my longtime promoter, DiBella Entertainment, and my new co-promoter, Top Rank. This is a very exciting time in my career having the backing, support and guidance from two powerhouse American promoters, as I begin my journey back to the championship. I would like to thank my co-promoters, Lou DiBella and Bob Arum, and my manager, Jim Kambosos, for getting this multi-fight deal done. ‘Ferocious’ is back to reclaim glory and give the great boxing fans the best fights against the best fighters in the world.”



“George Kambosos Jr. is an exciting fighter and an engaging personality who will continue to make great fights in the lightweight division. We are thrilled that he has signed a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Top Rank was involved in two historical promotions in Australia with George, and we have no doubt that there will be many more to come.”



DiBella said, “I am thrilled to continue DBE’s long-standing relationship with George and team Kambosos. George is the epitome of a championship-caliber fighter. He proved himself on foreign soil, became undisputed champion, fought in two of the biggest fights in Aussie boxing history, and has insisted on fighting the best. This co-promotional agreement with Top Rank presents George with prime-time US opportunities on ESPN’s expansive platform, while remaining a PPV fighter in Australia. It creates an easier road to future mega-fights against Top Rank stars. I’m happy to again partner with Bob Arum and his great company.”



Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) embarked on his pro career in 2013, venturing as a far as Malaysia, Greece, London, New York City, Connecticut, and Las Vegas in his efforts to become a top contender. His wins over former world champions Mickey Bey and Lee Selby helped propel him to the opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to capture three world titles in one night against Teofimo Lopez in November 2021. In a pitched battle that saw both men hit the canvas, Kambosos toppled Lopez via split decision, a victory that was named ESPN’s Upset of the Year. In 2022, Kambosos avoided an easy hometown defense and instead faced Devin Haney in back-to-back undisputed world title showdowns in Melbourne, Australia. Following his first career setbacks, the 29-year-old has ambitions of reconquering the lightweight division.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.