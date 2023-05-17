Weigh-in alert: Clara Lescurat 115, Daniela De Jesus Aguilar 114.6

WBA women's junior bantamweight titlist Clara Lescurat (right) and Daniela De Jesus Aguilar. Photo Credit: Pierre Girod

WBA junior bantamweight titleholder Clara Lescurat (8-0, 3 knockouts) came in at 115 pounds, while her opponent Daniela De Jesus Aguilar (7-1, 5 KOs) weighed 114.6, at the opulent Hotel Intercontinental, in Paris, France, ahead of tonight’s title bout.

In chief support, Yurik Mamedov (16-2-1, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 139.3, while his opponent, from Argentina, Facundo Arce (15-10-2, 7 KOs) came in at 134.

Touted cruiserweight prospect Lenar Perez (10-0, 10 KOs), who will snap a near-15-month ring absence, weighed in at 199 and his rival Julio Cesar Calimeno (6-2, 5 KOs) scaled 198.8.

Exciting middleweight Bilel Jkitou (15-2, 6 KOs) weighed 160, while Panama’s Omir Rodriguez (13-6-1, 6 KOs) was 157.6.

In the first weigh in, Khalil El Hadri (14-2, 8 KOs) brought out his pet snake around his neck while comfortably weighing 137.3. Unmoved, Sylvain Chapelle (18-34-2) came in at 132.9.

The event will be promoted by Djamel Yacouben’s Prestige Fight.

