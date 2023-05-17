Otar Eranosyan, Edy Valencia to clash in ProBox TV headliner, Wednesday

Otar Eranosyan. Photo credit: Dave Mandel/Showtime

Otar Eranosyan hasn’t shied away from facing unbeaten fighters or top prospects early on in his career.

Now he hopes another win or two could put him in line to face the top fighters and contenders at 130 pounds.

Eranosyan will face Edy Valencia, Wednesday night, at Whitesands Event Center (also known as the ProBox TV Events Center), in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a four-bout card that will stream live on ProBox TV (8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Eranosyan weighed in at 131.2 pounds. Valencia weighed 132 pounds.

The 29-year-old Eranosyan (12-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Akhalkalaki, Georgia, and now resides in Miami Beach, Florida, has not fought since September 9, defeating former junior featherweight challenger Cesar Juarez by unanimous decision.

Boxing fans should be familiar with Eranosyan as he has fought twice on “ShoBox” cards. In his previous fight, on January 7 of last year, Eranosyan defeated Starling Castillo by unanimous decision in a clash of unbeaten fighters. Castillo was knocked down twice in the opening round.

Including Castillo, Eranosyan has defeated three unbeaten fighters thus far. ProBox TV executive Chris Glover believes Eronsyan will only get better as he continues down a path toward a world title shot.

“Otar is looking to be in a big fight,” Glover told The Ring Monday afternoon. “He wants to impress and show why he’s at that top level. He’s a world champion-in-waiting. He wants to continue to put himself in big fights, whether world title eliminators or against other top contenders. People are aware of him and we’re looking for him to impress Wednesday night.”

Eranosyan is represented by manager Alex Vaysfeld and Svyatoslav Mangushev.

Valencia (20-10-6, 7 KOs), who resides in Culiacan, Mexico, most recently fought on April 27, losing by unanimous decision to unbeaten lightweight prospect Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. The 32-year-old southpaw has lost four of his last five bouts.

In the co-feature, former amateur standout and super middleweight prospect Darrelle Valsaint will square off against late-sub Marcelo Bzowski, of Argentina, in a six-round bout.

Valsaint (7-0, 5 KOs), who resides in nearby Orlando, was originally scheduled to fight Eric Moon, who reportedly backed out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons. The 20-year-old defeated Lucas de Abreu by unanimous decision in his most recent bout on February 22. The points win snapped a string of four knockout victories.

Bzowski (11-21-3) has lost his last 11 fights. His most recent win came in October 2019, defeating Fernando Cleffi by unanimous decision.

Junior middleweight Marques Valle (8-0, 6 KOs), of Wesley Chapel, Florida, will face Little Rock, Arkansas’ Demarcus Layton (8-4-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Opening the ProBox TV stream is a four-round bout between unbeaten lightweights De Von Williams (1-0, 1 KO), of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Oakland’s William Davis (1-0, 1 KO).

