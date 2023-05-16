Albert Bell dominates William Encarnacion in foul-infested brawl

Bell on the attack against Mark Barnaldez. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Albert Bell continues to win fights. Whether the best at 130 pounds are willing to fight him remains to be seen.

Bell, a junior lightweight contender, dominated William Encarnacion over 10 foul-filled rounds Saturday night, winning a one-sided decision at the Glass City Convention Center in Bell’s hometown of Toledo, Ohio.

All three judges scored the bout 100-87 for Bell, who improved to 23-0, 6 knockouts. Bell is currently ranked No. 10 by The Ring.

The 6’0” southpaw had a significant height and reach advantage over Encarnacion, who was dropped by a right hook to the head in the third round. Encarnacion was able to beat the count, but became more reckless and looked to score a knockout with one punch.

During the fifth round, Encarnacion was deducted a point for intentionally butting Bell with his head as both were in a clench. Fortunately for Bell, he did not suffer a cut from the clash of heads and continued to outbox Encarnacion.

Encarnacion was again deducted a point in round 8 for intentionally butting Bell with his head. Again, Bell was not cut, but seemed to press the action after the fight resumed. Bell was the aggressor and sat down on his punches in an attempt to stop Encarnacion, whose punch out diminished and who attempted to land one counter left or right hand to the head.

The win over Encarnacion took place over eight months after Bell defeated Nicolas Polanco by unanimous decision.

Since his amicable release from Top Rank, the 30-year-old Bell has won his last four bouts. There had been preliminary discussions between Bell and the likes of Chris Colbert and Archie Sharp, including discussions on social media.

Sharp is the mandatory challenger to face WBO world junior lightweight challenger Emanuel Navarrete. Word is Navarrete will face Oscar Valdez, should he defeat Adam Lopez Saturday night in Las Vegas. Bell believes it is a matter of time before the world titleholders and mandatory challengers will face him.

“I’m the best junior lightweight in the world and everyone knows it,” Bell told The Ring Sunday night. “That’s why they have avoided me so far. I’m (currently) No. 3 in the WBO (rankings). The walls are closing in on those guys. All of the champs, (newly-crowned IBF titleholder) Joe Cordina, Navarrete and (WBC titleholder) O’Shaquie Foster will all have to see me soon.”

Encarnacion, who resides in San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic, falls to 20-5, 16 knockouts. The 34-year-old has now lost five of his last seven bouts.

Also on the card promoted by Vick Green, junior lightweight Raynell Williams of nearby Cleveland improved to 15-1, 8 KOs, stopping John Alimane (8-4, 4 KOs) of the Philippines at 2:46 of the opening round. Williams represented the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Three other fighters from Toledo also notched knockout victories.

In junior welterweight action, Tyler McCreary snapped a two-bout losing streak by knocking out Jake Bornea (14-5-1, 7 KOs) of the Philippines at 1:22 of the first round. McCreary improved to 17-2-1, 8 KOs.

Super middleweight Antwan Jones improved to 12-0, 6 KOs, forcing 45-year-old Gilberto Pereira dos Santos (16-13, 12 KOs) of Brazil to remain on his stool after the second round.

Hard-hitting heavyweight James Evans, now 6-0-1, 6 KOs, stopped Marcus Maulding of Owosso, Michigan at 1:47 of the opening round. Maulding drops to 3-7, 3 KOs and has now lost his last three bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing