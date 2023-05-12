Weigh-in Alert: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler and undercard

MANTECA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Janibek Alimkhanuly (L) and Steven Butler (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their May 13 WBO middleweight championship fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Janibek Alimkhanuly (L) and Steven Butler (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 WBO middleweight championship fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.2 lbs. vs. Steven Butler 159.6 lbs
(Janibek’s WBO Middleweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Jason Moloney (L) and Vincent Astrolabio (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 WBO bantamweight championship fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Jason Moloney 117.8 lbs vs. Vincent Astrolabio 117.2 lbs
(Vacant WBO Bantamweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Gabriel Flores Jr (L) and Derrick Murray (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 lightweight fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Gabriel Flores Jr. 134.4 lbs vs. Derrick Murray 134.4 lbs
(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Javier Martinez (L) and Joeshon James (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 middleweight fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Javier Martinez 161.2 lbs vs. Joeshon James 161.2 lbs
(Middleweight — 8 Rounds)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Ruben Villa (L) and Maickol Lopez Villagrana (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 featherweight fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Ruben Villa 126.4 lbs vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana 126.6 lbs
(Featherweight— 8 Rounds)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Amado Vargas (L) and Bernardo Manzano (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 featherweight fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Amado Fernando Vargas 129.4 lbs vs. Bernardo Manzano 129.6 lbs
(Junior Lightweight — 4 Rounds)
MANTECA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Brian Norman Jr (L) and Jesus Perez (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their May 13 welterweight fight at Great Wolf Lodge on May 12, 2023 in Manteca, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Brian Norman Jr. 148 lbs vs. Jesus Perez 147 lbs
(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)
A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.