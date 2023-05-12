Fight Night Program – Week of May 11-17

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, May 12 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida

Antonio Vargas vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Junior Younan vs. Alan Campa – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Friday, May 12 – Place Bell, Laval, Canada

Kim Clavel vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

Clavel was on her way to the top in one of women’s boxing’s most competitive divisions, but her plans were derailed by her loss against Yesica Neri Plata in her last outing. Headlining a mostly-female card in her own backyard is the right way to start her recovery.

Also on this card:

Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds

Alexas Kubicki vs. Linda Contreras Ibarra – women’s flyweight – 8 rounds

Sebastien Bouchard vs. Fernando Altamirano Marquez – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, May 12 – Polideportivo Millan, Culiacan, Mexico

Mario Gutierrez vs. Jose Javier Torres – flyweight – 10 rounds

Yoali Mosqueda vs. Adrian Ibarra – flyweight – 8 rounds

Alexis Molina vs. Alexis Silva – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Martin Leon vs. Jesus Flores – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Canela TV

Friday, May 12 – York Hall, London

Ellis Zorro vs. Hosea Burton – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Ezequiel Maderna vs. Willy Hutchinson – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, May 13 – The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

“Rolly” Romero remains defiant after being schooled and stopped by Gervonta Davis in his previous outing, and is taking his bad boy routine one notch further by taking on yet another power-punching southpaw – and in a higher division, to boot. Should be a fun night.

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

A terrific crossroads bout between a former titlist and a power-punching contender? Not a bad co-main event at all. Barthelemy has pulled a few rabbits out of his hat but Juarez appears to have the right stuff to put an end to his lucky streak.

Also on this card:

Botirzhon Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Chavez Barrientes vs. Juan Centeno – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, May 13 – Stockton Arena, Stockton, Calif.

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler – middleweight – 12 rounds

“Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly is a very real threat to anyone below 160 pounds, and this may be the year in which he starts taking the mantle of his greatest predecessor, Gennady Golovkin. Butler is his first roadblock in that path.

Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Moloney is on a 4-0 streak after his loss to Naoya Inoue, and the nails-tough Astrolabio is on a roll of his own after defeating the likes of Guillermo Rigondeaux and Nikolai Potapov. A high-stakes clash between two fighters who can’t afford to loss at this stage of their careers.

Also on this card:

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Derrick Murray – lightweight – 8 rounds

Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, May 13 – Stadthalle, Offenback, Germany

Joseph Maigwisya vs. Luca Antonio Cinqueoncie – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Sarah Bormann vs. Yadira Bustillos – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds

Leon Bauer vs. Hancel Gonzalez – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Fatih Altunkaya vs. Samy Raid Musa – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, May 13 – Okada Manila Hotel, Paranaque City, Philippines

John Riel Casimero vs. Fillipus Nghitumbwa – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

If I could tele-transport myself, this is the place I’d be on Saturday night. Tough fights between guys who don’t care about their 0s anymore, duking it out just to stay alive in the game. Can’t ask for anything better than that.

Also on this card:

Takeshi Inoue vs. Weljon Mindoro – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Arnel Baconaje vs. Jhon Gemino – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Ayumu Hanada vs. Vince Paras – flyweight – 8 rounds

Jun Ikegawa vs. Carlo Demecillo – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Giemel Magramo vs. Phissanu Chimsunthom – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, May 13 – Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa

Kevin Lerena vs. Ryad Merhy – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Keaton Gomes vs. Josh Pretorius – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Saturday, May 13 – Paramount Theater, Huntington, N.Y.

Alex Vargas vs. Mauro Godoy – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Ryan O’Rourke vs. Dashaun Johns – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: StarBoxing.TV

Saturday, May 13 – Agenda Arena, Dubai

Jadier Herrera vs. Jeff Ofori – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Yan Marcos vs. Asinia Byfield – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Dayan Gonzalez vs. Joseph Ambo – featherweight – 10 rounds

Faizan Anwar vs. Harley Benn – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Wednesday, May 17 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Otar Eranosyan vs. Edy Valencia Mercado – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Darrelle Valsaint vs. Eric Moon – middleweight – 6 rounds

Marques Valle vs. Demarcus Layton – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

