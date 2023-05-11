Omar Juarez and Rances Barthelemy aiming for a signature win in their impending clash

Omar Juarez - Photo by Jarryd Durate/Team Juarez

Former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy and contender Omar Juarez claimed to be aiming for a career-changing win in their impending 10 round junior welterweight clash scheduled for this Saturday, May 13.

“A win over Juarez would be instrumental at this stage of my career, because I’m still looking for more big fights,” said Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs). “It would show that I’m still one of the top fighters in the division and that I’m ready to take on anyone. I’m always looking for big opportunities, and a win on Saturday will help me accomplish those goals.”

“Although Barthelemy is a little older now, I know he still has a lot of fight left in him, so I’m preparing for a rough battle,” replied Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs). “I have what it takes to beat him, and the fans will see me at my best this Saturday.”

Barthelemy-Juarez will be shown live on Showtime (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event in a co-main event of the Rolando Romero-Ismael Barroso junior welterweight title clash.

“I love fighting on Showtime,” said Barthelemy, a native of Cuba. “They always put on great events, and I know that this fight is going to be a great one. I’m excited to showcase my skills on a big stage and put on a show for all the fans watching at home. As you saw in my last fight, I’m not holding back and will be letting my hands fly.”

“Everything is on the line in this fight and I’m happy that it will be live on Showtime, where all the fans will get to see a great fight,” said Juarez, a product of Brownsville, Texas. “This will be the turning point of my career where I take the next step toward my dream of becoming a world champion.”

The co-main event between Barthelemy and Juarez will see a crossroads battle between two fighters looking to put themselves in position to capture a world title at 140 pounds. Already a champion at 130 and 135-pounds, Barthelemy seeks a second attempt at a junior welterweight title fight after his defeat at the hands of Kyril Relikh back in 2017, while the 23-year-old Juarez hopes to score a signature victory on his way to his first world title fight.

“I know Omar Juarez is a young, hungry fighter who’s going to come out and try to make a statement. But I’m a veteran in this sport, and I’ve been in there with some of the best fighters in the world. I’m going to use all of my experience to my advantage and come out with the victory,” said Barthelemy, while Juarez claimed that “This by far will be the biggest fight of my career. Rances is a former world champion with a lot of experience, and I’m ready for the challenge. I’m confident in my abilities. I’m going to stick to my gameplan and do everything I can to come out on top.

“A win would be huge for my career. It would show that I can compete with some of the best fighters in the world and that I’m ready for bigger challenges. A win would open a lot of doors and put me in a great position. I know that a victory could lead to a title shot down the line. That’s my ultimate goal, and I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen.”

A press release by Showtime/PBC was used in this article.