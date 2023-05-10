Mexican knockout artist Eduardo Nuñez inks deal with Matchroom

Eduardo Nunez steps on the scale to weigh in for his March 4, 2023 bout at Polideportivo Juan S. Millan in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Mexican junior lightweight Eduardo Nuñez has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Nuñez (24-1, 24 KOs) has dispatched all of his victims inside the distance to date. The hard-hitting 26 year old is banging on the door of the world champions sitting in the top five in the IBF rankings where his new stablemate Joe Cordina regained the title in Cardiff in April in an epic battle with Shavkat Rakhimov, and he is also ranked in the WBO, where the belt is held by his fellow countryman Emanuel Navarrete.

‘Sugar’s’ last outing saw him destroy the unbeaten Jesus Martin Ceyca inside two rounds in Culiacan, Mexico, in March and with Hearn and Matchroom announcing a three-year extension to their DAZN deal in America and Mexico, Nuñez can expect to land massive fights on home soil to close in on a World title shot and his return to the ring will be announced soon.

“I’m very excited for this new episode in my career,” said Nuñez. “I won’t take it for granted, it is extra motivation, I know I’m very close on fulfilling my dream of being a world champion and I will do it alongside the great team I have and our new members Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.”

“I am delighted to welcome another exciting new signing in Eduardo to the team,” said Hearn. “Eduardo is a huge dangerman in the Super-Featherweight division and very well placed to challenge for a title this year. He always fights with bad intentions and that makes him a must-watch fighter, and that’s what our Mexico shows are all about – thrilling action from top to bottom – and Eduardo will be a key part of our future there.

“Having announced two massive signings on Saturday in WBC 140lb king Regis Prograis and Cuban amateur sensation Andy Cruz during the Canelo-Ryder show in Guadalajara, Eduardo joins them in bolstering the best stable in World boxing. ‘Sugar’ signs hot on the heels of our DAZN extension in the US and Mexico, a deal that enables us to work with these great fighters and put on the best events for DAZN subscribers.”

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.