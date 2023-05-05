Weigh-in Alert: Canelo Alvarez-John Ryder and undercard in Mexico

Saul Alvarez and John Ryder pose after weighing in for their May 6th fight in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Canelo Alvarez is promising to deliver ‘something special’ tomorrow night when he defends his undisputed super middleweight championship against John Ryder at the Estadio Akron, to be broadcasted live on DAZN and DAZN PPV.

Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs) defends his Ring belt for the second time after beating bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy battle in Las Vegas in September, having ripped the IBF crown from Caleb Plant in Sin City in November 2021 with an 11th round stoppage.

The Mexican superstar will make an emotional return to his homeland for his latest Cinco de Mayo showdown, and it will be 4180 days since he last stepped through the ropes in Mexico, when he stopped Kermit Cintron in Mexico City in five rounds to defend his WBO World Light-Middleweight title.

The 32 year old four-weight champion fights for the 63rd time of his storied career as he closes in on 18 years as a pro. Cinco de Mayo weekend will see him fight for the 35th time in his homeland and it promises to be a spectacular occasion with the state of Jalisco marking 200 years of independence against WBO mandatory challenger Ryder (32-5 18 KOs) – and Canelo is promising a spectacular night in front of over 50,000 fans in Guadalajara.

“It’s going to be something special after 12 years,” said Canelo. “I started my career here in Guadalajara in the little arenas. And now we are in the biggest stadium and the biggest response from the people. It’s going to be one of the best nights of my career for sure. I am really excited for this fight.

“I was always thinking about fighting again in Guadalajara of course. You can expect something special, and the result is even better. I’m glad and grateful that the people respond like this. I’m enjoying this moment a lot. I enjoy this because it is hard to put on this kind of fights and have people respond like this. It’s an honor for me and I’m proud of it. I’m going to bring everything tomorrow night.

“It wasn’t about money. There were a lot of things that made it hard to put the fight here. Everything, TV, moving, things had to change here in Guadalajara. It’s hard to do it but you know I’m happy I made this and I’m happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara.

“For a long time, I didn’t train here in Guadalajara so me training here for the whole month is different. I feel different. The vibes are different. My family is here. My grandma is here. So, it’s been different, but I enjoy everything. Eddy Reynoso said to me, ‘You need to enjoy this moment because you deserve it. Enjoy what you do because this is such a big thing’. I am just enjoying and thanking all my people and the response is just amazing, so I enjoy it a lot.

“You know it is going to be a good fight when a fighter is coming forward. John is a good fighter. He’s southpaw and he throws punches from everywhere. It’ll be a little bit difficult in the first rounds, but I have the experience and I need to handle it.”

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

The Ring magazine super middleweight championship

CANELO ALVAREZ 168lbs vs. JOHN RYDER 167.1lbs

WBC flyweight title

JULIO CESAR MARTINEZ 112lbs vs. RONAL ROLANDO BATISTA 112lbs

Junior welterweight contest

GABRIEL VALENZUELA 139lbs vs. STEVE SPARK 140lbs

A press release by Matchroom has been used in this article.