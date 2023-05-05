Gervonta Davis avoids prison for 2020 hit-and-run, sentenced to 90 days home detention

Gervonta Davis won’t be heading to prison after being sentenced for his role in a 2020 hit-and-run in his hometown of Baltimore.

The 28-year-old was sentenced Friday to 90 days of home detention, plus three years of probation and 200 hours of community service Friday over an incident which took place on Nov. 5, 2020. Davis will reportedly spend the home detention at the Baltimore home of his long-time trainer Calvin Ford.

“Tank” Davis pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify an owner of property damage, driving on a revoked license and running a red light.

Davis was leaving a Baltimore nightclub when he ran a red light in a 2020 Lamborghini and crashed into a Toyota. Davis was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene of the accident with a female passenger before the police arrived on the scene.

The occupants of the Toyota, including a pregnant woman, suffered bruises, cuts and sprains, and were treated at a nearby hospital, according to police reports.

Dylan Segelbaum, who covered the sentencing hearing, reported that Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy chastised Davis for refusing to apologize to one of the crash victims, Jyair Smith, who was pregnant at the time of the crash. “Three words: I am sorry. And he was not man enough to do that…He’s shown absolutely no remorse,” Judge Handy reportedly said.

Smith testified that she made eye contact with Davis after the crash, but said he never offered assistance to her. “I said, ‘I have to get home to my daughter, I’m pregnant.’ He never once came over to help me,” Smith is quoted in the story, which was published by The Baltimore Banner.

Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) is coming off his highest profile victory to date, a seventh round knockout of previously unbeaten Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 22 in a fight that was a major commercial success on pay-per-view, reportedly selling in excess of 1.2 million units, plus a live gate of approximately $22.8 million, which would be the fifth best in Nevada history.

Davis, who now lives in Parkland, Fla., is due back in court in Florida on May 26 to answer battery charges related to a report that he slapped a woman at his home on Dec. 27.

The woman has reportedly filed an affidavit asking that the charges be “withdrawn and terminated.”