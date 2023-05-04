Jamaine Ortiz signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank, returns June 10 on Taylor-Lopez card

Lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz may have lost his last fight, but he gained a co-promoter.

The Worcester, Mass. native has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with Jimmy Burchfield’s CES Boxing, which has promoted him since he turned professional in 2016.

Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 knockouts) will make his Top Rank debut on June 10, when he faces an opponent to be named in a 10-round bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight will be streamed on ESPN+ as part of the undercard of the RING Magazine junior welterweight championship fight between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez.

The 27-year-old Ortiz is coming off a breakout year in 2022 in which he upset former WBO junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring by unanimous decision, sending the 2012 Olympian into retirement, and then gave pound-for-pound candidate Vasiliy Lomachenko all he could handle before dropping a unanimous decision in an ESPN main event.

“It feels great to join a stable that has created so many Hall of Fame champions. I’m looking forward to becoming their next one. It’s been a long journey fighting my way up to get the respect I deserve. With Top Rank working with CES, I’m now hoping for bigger and better fights,” said Ortiz.

“It feels good to be back in New York to get some redemption after the loss to Lomachenko. I gained many new fans that night, and a lot of people thought I won. People know I’m the real deal now. I’m motivated to improve and take over the lightweight division. I only took 10 days off after that fight and went straight to the gym. I’m coming to make a statement on June 10 that I’m not to be played with.”

Ortiz, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, will banner an undercard that features fast rising featherweight prospect Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) against an opponent to be named, plus Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) against Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs). Also slated for the card is a 10-round junior lightweight bout between Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) and Christian Tapia (15-1, 12 KOs), as well as Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) against Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout.