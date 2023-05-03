Mauro Forte takes on Francesco Grandelli in high-stakes rematch on Friday

Undefeated Italian southpaw Mauro Forte will look to avenge his draw against Francesco Grandelli in a 12-round rematch for the vacant European featherweight title this Friday, May 5 at the PalaSport Tivoli in Tivoli, Italy.

Forte-Grandelli II and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Forte (17-0-2, 7 KOs) is a 24-year-old contender who made his pro debut in April 2016 with a decision victory over Jacopo Lusci. In his second fight, just three months later, he fought to a split draw against Vincent Eroe. Forte then embarked on a 15-fight win streak before meeting Grandelli for the first time in November 2021.

Grandelli (16-1-2, 3 KOs) is a 28-year-old who got his start in the paid ranks with a decision win over Marco Iuculano in May 2015. He experienced an early draw in his fourth fight and suffered his first loss in his sixth fight before scoring 11 straight wins ahead of his first battle with Forte. Their initial encounter ended in a split draw after 12 closely contested rounds, and the two are ready to settle unfinished business.

In other streaming action from Tivoli, Italy:

Undefeated junior bantamweight Stephanie Silva (7-0) makes her 2023 debut in a scheduled 10-round clash against France’s Mailys Gangloff (8-3, 2 KOs). Silva is a 27-year-old Italian contender who is coming off a 10-round decision win over Ewelina Pekalska last October.

In a battle of undefeated bantamweights, Italy’s Simona Salvatori (8-0, 2 KOs) and France’s Johanna Wonyou (8-0, 2 KOs) will collide in a 10-round battle. Salvatori is coming off a unanimous decision win against Bethy Franco last October, and Wonyou is coming off a fourth-round TKO victory over Egine Kayange in March.

Armando Casamonica (9-0, 1 KO) will put his undefeated record on the line in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against Francesco Acatullo (13-11-3, 1 KO).

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.