Hiroto Kyoguchi faces Roland Biendima on May 20 in comeback bout

(Photo by Naoki Fukuda)

Former Ring junior flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi will return to action up at flyweight when he faces Filipino journeyman Roland Biendima at Sumida City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan on May 20.

This will be the first time Kyoguchi has fought since he lost his Ring and WBA titles to WBC counterpart Kenshiro Teraji in their unification on November 1.

Kyoguchi (16-1, 11 knockouts) came of age in early 2017, outboxing Jose Argumedo (UD 12) to win the IBF 105-pound title. He made two defenses: stopping perennial contender Carlos Buitrago (TKO 8) before besting Vince Paras (UD 12).

The now 29-year-old moved up to junior flyweight and stopped Hekkie Budler (TKO 10), which saw the Japanese star claim Ring and WBA titles. Kyoguchi has since made four defenses, most notably stopping Esteban Bermundez (TKO 8) before losing to Teraji (TKO 7).

Biendima (17-13-1, 10 KOs) turned professional with a defeat to future flyweight title challenger Jayson Mama in April 2016. Things didn’t get any easier when he lost to another future world title challenger Samuel Salva in his fourth outing.

Several wins followed before the 26-year-old lost six fights back-to-back against the likes of Kento Hatanaka (UD 10), Jade Bornea (UD 10) and former world title challenger Aston Palicte (UD 10). Biendima has lost his last two fights but is usually durable and has only two defeats inside the distance.

This is the first step for Kyoguchi on his way to trying to become a three-weight world champion. It may take a few fights for Kyoguchi to earn that title shot. And if he does that there are no easy marks.

However, what we can safely say is that Kyoguchi is a welcome addition to the division and will give it even more strength.

