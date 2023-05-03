Canelo-promoted Jonathan Lopez faces Osvaldo Nunez in Guadalajara

Photo from Chiquita Boxing

Canelo Alvarez has made his mark in boxing. The next generation of fighters he promotes hopes to do so as well.

Junior lightweight prospect Jonathan Lopez will face Osvaldo Nunez on Wednesday, May 3 at the Arena Astros in Alvarez’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a four-bout card that will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The card is a co-promotion between Canelo Alvarez Promotions, Clase y Talento, Reynoso Boxing and No Boxing, No Life.

At Tuesday’s weight-in, both Lopez and Nunez weighed in at 131.25 pounds.

“(We are) delighted for ProBox TV to be hosting Reynoso Boxing and No Boxing, No Life (during) Canelo fight week,” Chris Glover, ProBox TV executive director told The Ring Monday afternoon. “It is a great scoop for ProBox TV, and we’re looking forward to an amazing fight week in Guadalajara.”

Lopez (10-0, 7 knockouts) resides in Orlando, Florida, but has fought most of his bouts throughout Mexico. He is promoted by Alvarez and Reynoso, who trains the unbeaten Lopez.

In his last bout on March 11, which also took place in Guadalajara, Lopez stopped Valentin Ortiz in the second round. In his previous fight on October 22, the 19-year-old Lopez notched another second round knockout win, this time against Ulises Suarez Ortega.

Nunez (5-4), who resides in Morelia, Mexico, also fought on March 11, losing by unanimous decision to once-beaten Antonio Montoya Olvera. The 25-year-old has lost his last three fights.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight prospect Lazaro Lorenzana of San Diego will square off against Alexis Rios Munguia in an eight-round bout.

Lorenzana (10-0, 8 KOs) has generated a buzz on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. The 24-year-old is trained by Reynoso and has improved his skill-set to complement his punching power.

In his last bout on March 4, Lorenzana defeated gatekeeper Cameron Krael by unanimous decision in his hometown of San Diego, California. Prior to the win over Krael, the 24-year-old had stopped his previous three opponents.

Rios (4-2-1, 1 KO), who resides in nearby Zapopan, lost by majority decision to unbeaten welterweight Heriberto Flores Guerrero in his last bout on September 10. The 28-year-old is winless in his last three fights after beginning his pro career by winning his four bouts.

Junior featherweights Oscar Hernandez (4-1, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara will face Mexico City’s Joseph Morales (2-1-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

In the opening bout of the ProBox TV stream, hard-hitting lightweight Cesar Ortiz, also of Guadalajara, will square off against Antonio Gonzalez (3-5, 1 KO) in a six-round bout. Gonzalez also resides in Mexico City.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

