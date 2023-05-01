Fernando Vargas’ sons Amado and Fernando Jr. to appear in major cards

Fernando Vargas Jr. Photo by Tom Hogan

Former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas will be shepherding his young unbeaten offspring into the ring more often this year.

First up, undefeated featherweight prospect Amado Fernando Vargas (6-0, 2 KOs) is a is set to return in a four-rounder on the May 13 undercard of the world championship doubleheader featuring undefeated Janikbek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly defending his WBO middleweight world title in the main event against Canadian contender Steven Butler at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

Vargas’ bout will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+. The 22-year-old prospect made his pro debut in 2021 with a first-round knockout against Hector Montijo Molina in Mexico. In 2022, he made his U.S. debut by defeating Anel Mudo via four-round unanimous decision in May and ended the year with a points victory against Osmar Olmos Hernandez in November. In his last fight, Vargas decisioned Printice Canada over four rounds in April.

Vargas is one of three boxing brothers, along with younger brother and Top Rank-signed lightweight Emiliano as well as older sibling Fernando Jr., who will also be seeing action soon.

An undefeated super welterweight prospect, Fernando Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) looks to continue to make his mark on the division and keep his unblemished record alive as he headlines a MarvNation card on Friday June 2, 2023 live from the Pechanga Resort and Casino. The heavy-handed 26-year-old southpaw Vargas Jr. has quickly risen through the ranks, impressing boxing fans since turning professional two years ago, scoring knockout victories in each of his eight professional bouts, all of which have come in the first three rounds.

In his last bout Vargas Jr. made quick work of Geronimo Sacco dropping him twice en route to a second-round knockout victory this past February at the Derby Room in Pomona.

In the co-main event of the evening, Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will also be back in action defending her title for the second time since capturing it last September with her victory over Sonia Osorio in Costa Rica. This past March, Ruiz came away with a quick first round knockout of Maria Diaz and will now have the opportunity not only to defend her title in Southern California but to get one step closer to becoming the full WBC Champion.

Press releases from Top Rank and MarvNation were used in this article.