Victor Morales stops Diego De La Hoya in two, makes statement in featherweight division

Featherweight prospect Victor Morales. Photo by Golden Boy / Cris Esquesda

Former contender Diego De La Hoya and unbeaten prospect Victor Morales faced off on Saturday in the co-main event to William Zepeda-Jaime Arboleda on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The vacant WBA inter-continental featherweight title was on the line.

The fight was a short one as Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) put away De La Hoya in the spectacular fashion at 1:08 in round two. Morales, who holds an amateur win over Vergil Ortiz, made a huge statement against a quality opponent and set himself up for bigger things.

The first round started off with Morales pushing the pace and firing off the jab. De La Hoya (24-2, 11 KOs) looked for the counter early to punish the overzealous 25 year old. De La Hoya dealt with the pressure by moving and getting his combinations in.

However, Morales left his corner in Round 2 on a mission of destruction. The Vancouver, Washington native landed a massive left hook followed by a combination that cut De La Hoya. Morales kept the pressure on De La Hoya, dropping the veteran with a short left. De La Hoya beat the count and tried to return fire.

The featherweights exchanged hard shots, but De La Hoya was caught again with a left hook as he was punching and went down, this time unable to beat the count.

Morales’ win over De La Hoya is the biggest of his career and with it being in a DAZN co-feature there will be more eyes on the young prospect going forward.

De La Hoya, the cousin of Oscar De La Hoya, has lost his second fight in his last five and suffers a major setback in his quest to become world champion.