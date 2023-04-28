Ali Izmailov to face Charles Foster in upstate New York on June 9

Light heavyweight prospect Ali Izmailov is eager to prove his worth amongst fighters at 175 pounds. An impressive win over a talented and decorated fighter in Charles Foster would go a long way.

Izmailov and Foster will square off on the next edition of ShoBox: The New Generation on June 9, Showtime announced Friday. The 10-round bout will take place at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York and will headline a three-bout ShoBox telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Izmailov (10-0, 7 knockouts), who is originally from Malgobek, Russia and now lives and trains in Detroit, Michigan, knocked out journeyman Marcelo Molina of Argentina in the first round of a stay-busy fight on March 11. In his previous fight on August 10, Izmailov defeated Eric Murguia by unanimous decision in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

The 30-year-old is confident June 9 will be his opportunity to showcase his skills and put on a dominating performance at the expense of Foster.

“I want to fight the very best to show the boxing world who I am,” said Izmailov, who has stopped six of his last seven opponents. “I look forward to a great training camp with my trainer John Davis Jackson in Florida and a statement-making performance on June 9.”

Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) stopped Rafael Fernandez Sosa in the sixth round of his last bout on December 10. In his previous fight on June 10, which also took place on a ShoBox telecast in Verona, Foster, who resides in New Haven, Connecticut, stopped Bo Gibbsin the fourth round.

The 32-year-old was a top amateur fighter, having won the Connecticut Golden Gloves four times and is a National Police Activities League (PAL) silver medalist. The southpaw Foster believes his experience will be the deciding factor in his clash against Izmailov.

“Thanks to ShoBox for bringing me back after five long years,” said Foster. “I have been here before. I have been here before. I’ve fought an undefeated fighter already on ShoBox. I know what it takes. Last time, I won in good fashion. I know Ali is a good fighter. He’s a tough competitor with a good corner in John David Jackson. I have been with my team since I was 14 years old. This fight will put me right back where I was before the pandemic.”

Foster is co-promoted by Lou DiBella and Murphys Boxing.

The ShoBox card will be part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame festivities that weekend in nearby Canastota.

“It’s great to be back at Turning Stone Resort Casino for (the) Hall of Fame Weekend,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Generation. “Our three-fight card features 50-50 matchups with the winner of the main event clearly establishing themselves as a top contender in the light heavyweight division. Each of these fighters aspires to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, much as former ShoBox fighters and Class of 2023 Hall of Famers Tim Bradley and Carl Froch once did. On behalf of all of us at Showtime, congratulations to all the inductees.”

Dmitriy Salita, who is promoting the card, agrees.

“Six fighters, five undefeated, will put it all on the line in, by far, the most significant fights of their careers,” said Salita. “There is no better proving ground than ShoBox and no better celebration of boxing than Hall of Fame Weekend. The boxing world will be watching. I’m honored to promote such an event.”

In the co-feature, light heavyweight Richard Vansiclen of Seattle, Washington will face Juan Carrillo in a 10-round bout.

Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) fought to a majority decision draw against Mexico’s Manuel Gallegos in his last bout on February 22. In his previous fight on September 9, Vansiclen defeated Hakim Lopez by unanimous decision. Lopez entered the fight unbeaten.

The 29-year-old is a 2015 University of Washington graduate and the National Collegiate Boxing Association 174-pound champion that same year.

Carrillo (10-0, 8 KOs), who resides in Barranquilla, Colombia, stopped Robert Burwell in the fourth round on February 17. Carrillo won 388 amateur fights before turning pro in May 2019 and has stopped his last six opponents.

The 30-year-old is managed by Felipe Gomez.

In the opening bout, Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs) of East Hartford, Connecticut will square off against Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Ryan Martin (25-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight bout. Williams and Martin have both appeared on Showtime programming in past fights.

