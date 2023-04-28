Sources: Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will take place July 22 in Las Vegas

Numerous sources revealed to The Ring on Friday afternoon that the welterweight superfight between IBF, WBA and WBC titlist Errol Spence Jr. and WBO counterpart Terence Crawford to crown an undisputed champion will finally take place in Las Vegas on July 22—as first reported by RingTV.com.

The fight will be shown on Showtime pay-per-view under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner.

It’s a fight that the boxing public has wanted to see for years and will finally come to fruition, multiple sources confirmed.

The Ring’s No. 1 rated welterweight, Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) represented the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympics. The 33-year-old southpaw has made six defenses and added WBA and WBC titles. He holds championship wins over Mikey Garcia (UD 12), Shawn Porter (SD 12), Danny Garcia (UD 12) and Yordenis Ugas (TKO 10).

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is The Ring’s No. 2 rated welterweight. The ultra-talented switch-hitter from Nebraska has won titles at 135, 140 and 147.

Since moving to welterweight, the 35-year-old Crawford has won the WBO title and made six successful defenses, which includes victories over Amir Khan (TKO 6), Brook (TKO 4), Shawn Porter (TKO 10), and most recently, David Avanesyan (KO 6).

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

