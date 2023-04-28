Jared Anderson to step up against Zhan Kossobutskiy, on ESPN, July 1

Heavyweight Jared Anderson

Highly-touted heavyweight Jared Anderson beat up on previously unbeaten George Arias earlier this month on the Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino undercard. His reward is headlining on ESPN at home, in Toledo, Ohio, on July 1.

What we didn’t know until now was that his opponent would be a step-up bout against unbeaten Zhan Kossobutskiy.

Also undefeated, Anderson (14-0, 14 knockouts) turned professional in October 2019 and has moved quickly and improved as he’s stepped through the ranks. No opponent has gone past six rounds with the quick-fisted American, who has scored impressive wins over Miljan Rovcanin (KO 2), Jerry Forrest (TKO 2) and, most recently, Arias (RTD 3).

The 23-year-old, who is nicknamed “Big Baby” was a “New Faces” subject in the September 2021 issue of The Ring Magazine. He is considered one of the brightest prospects in the division.

Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) turned professional, in September 2017, after a good amateur career. The now 34-year-old Kazakhstan native is a tough southpaw who owns wins over the usually durable Joey Dawejko (KO 2), previously unbeaten Alexis Garcia (TKO 5) and former heavyweight title challenger Johann Duhaupas (RTD 5).

This is the best opponent either man has faced to date. Anderson has quicker hands and feet but will have to adjust accordingly against the southpaw stance of Kossobutskiy. To his credit, Anderson dealt with Forrest, who was also a southpaw, without any issues. However Kossobutskiy is an obvious step up. Anderson will be favored but it is a very interesting fight. If Anderson can continue to win as impressively as he has in his most recent fights, this would be a real statement of intent in the heavyweight division.

