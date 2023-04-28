Diego De La Hoya: Victor Morales has never fought someone with a big name

Diego De La Hoya vs Erik Ruiz. Photo / Golden Boy Promotions

Family runs deep in sports but perhaps none more so than in boxing. In baseball there is Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. Basketball has LeBron James and, soon, Bronny James. But family is few and far between in those sports when compared to boxing. Think Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali and Nico Ali Walsh, three generations of boxers from one family. There’s also Julio Cesar Chavez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It seems that boxing is in the blood more so than any other sport.

Today we are talking to Diego De La Hoya, cousin of hall of famer Oscar De La Hoya.

Diego De La Hoya, a former Ring-rated junior featherweight, takes on unbeaten prospect Victor Morales on Saturday in the co-featured bout of a Golden Boy Promotions event in Arlington, Texas. The bout will stream live on DAZN.

With his cousin Oscar being such a star when Diego De La Hoya was growing up in Mexico, it was impossible for him to not want to get involved with boxing. There were the mega fights with Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker where Oscar was on top of the world. With giants of the sport standing right before him, it was near impossible for him not to climb on their shoulders and reach for a legacy of his own.

“My family was always there for (Oscar) and it was something that had to happen that I was a boxer too,” De La Hoya said of the grip that boxing had on his family. “Boxing has been the main topic everywhere in my family. Anytime we get together boxing is always the topic. They were always a great support for me.”

Diego De La Hoya: “All boxers lose.”

Diego De La Hoya has a 24-1 record with 11 knockouts. While some may assume the lone blemish on his record, a sixth-round stoppage to veteran Ronny Rios in 2019, would be a hurdle for De La Hoya’s mindset, they would be wrong. “I think the loss helped me to change a few points when I box now. It always helps to do better every time.”

Some fighters would let that loss get into their head. Not De La Hoya. Having seen the highs and lows of his cousin’s career helped De La Hoya keep his mind right and put him in the right space to continue his success. “I just took it the right way to do better for every fight that’s coming up.” De La Hoya said. “All boxers lose.”

De La Hoya vs. Morales

De La Hoya is laser focused on Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs). While the fight is a major test, De La Hoya is ready.

“I am prepared for everything. He’s never fought someone like me with a big name and record.”

As with most boxers, the career goal of De La Hoya is simple: “I want to be a world champion.”

But he doesn’t want to put the cart before the horse and knows that getting to the world title is a process. The fight with Morales on DAZN is the next step. “I think this Saturday is one of my biggest fights to get to my goal. We have to win this Saturday to get there.”

In a card headlined by all-action lightweight contender William Zepeda vs. Jamie Arboleda and featuring the return of Ring Magazine flyweight champion Marlen Esparza, pressure is on Diego De La Hoya to make a statement.

“I think people should watch this fight because it’s going to be a fight with speed and patience,” he said. “But I think we will get that victory on Saturday.”