Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian launch Most Valuable Prospects on May 26

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul has achieved relative success in boxing, despite his limited amount of time involved in the sport.

Now he hopes to provide opportunities for unbeaten fighters and young prospects in hopes of elevating their statuses to become contenders and world titleholders.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which was co-founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, will premiere a new boxing series called “Most Valuable Prospects,” on May 26, at Caribe Royale Resort, in Orlando, Florida. The card, headlined by the eight-round lightweight bout between Ashton Sylve and Angel Rebollar, will be the first of four in the series that will take place on Friday nights and stream live on DAZN platforms.

The goal of the boxing series is to “create to highlight the next generation of the sport’s best male and female athletes, who all have world title aspirations.”

Paul and undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano are scheduled to attend.

“Having joined the boxing community in my 20s, I came to realize most professional athletes start training in the ring from the time they can walk,” Paul said. “It’s incredibly important to me and my team that we offer a platform and tools necessary to help these young boxers achieve the success they’ve been working towards since they were kids. I was lucky enough to have a solid foundation when I entered boxing because of the people supporting me and our goal with Most Valuable Prospects is to give others the same chance on a global stage. Amanda and I can’t wait to be ringside on May 26 to cheer on Ashton and the rest of the Most Valuable Prospects.”

Caribe Royale Resort will be the site of all four Most Valuable Prospects fight cards. In recent months, the venue has hosted several fight cards, including a “ShoBox” card in January and those of Boxlab Promotions.

Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale Resort and president of Boxlab Promotions, is confident that the collaboration among the respective parties will be a win-win for the sport.

“On behalf of the Caribe Royale Resort and Boxlab Promotions, we’re excited to be a part of this new series on DAZN,” Piedra said. “Since the moment we started discussing the Most Valuable Prospect series, it became apparent that Nakisa, Jake, myself and our mutual teams were aligned on a vision and had good chemistry. We’re looking forward to featuring the best young boxers in the world in this series in competitive matches to get them the exposure they deserve at this stage in their careers.

“This is also part of Caribe Royale’s plan to continue to bring world-class entertainment to the guests of our resort and Orlando locals as well, so it’s a great fit for everyone.”

Sylve (8-0, 8 knockouts) most recently fought on October 29, knocking out Braulio Rodriguez in the opening round. The win over Rodriguez was the co-main event of Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva.

Prior to the win over Rodriguez, Sylve also scored a knockout win in the first round, this time over Giovanni Gutierrez in his hometown of Long Beach, California, on May 21. Sylve is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be kicking off the Most Valuable Prospects series on DAZN as the headline main event, on May 26, in Orlando,” said Sylve, who made his pro debut at the age of 16. “I’ve been training hard and I’m looking forward to putting on an entertaining performance for all my fans.”

Like Sylve, Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) is only 19 years of age. Rebollar has fought stellar opposition, losing to top prospect Abdullah Mason by unanimous decision last August. He did pull off the upset win on October 8, defeating Justin Cardona, who entered the bout unbeaten, by majority decision. In his most recent bout, Rebollar lost a unanimous decision to Charlie Sheehy in March.

