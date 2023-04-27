Fight Night Program – Week of April 27-May3

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, April 27 – Sony Hall, New York City

Brian Ceballo vs. Luis Alberto Veron – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Puerto Rico’s Ceballo will try to get his career back on track after his first loss back in October, and nails-tough Veron will travel from Argentina to make it as hard as possible for him.

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Edy Valencia Mercado – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Mongolia’s Erdenebat is an unbeaten two-time Olympian who was recently on the news as part of the “mole in Ryan Garcia’s camp” controversy. After claiming that he softened Garcia for Gervonta Davis, Erdenebat will have his own chance to soften up Valencia Mercado and leave that controversy behind once and for all.

Also on this card:

Miyo Yoshida vs. Indeya Smith – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Sydney Mccow vs. Christian Otero – lightweight – 6 rounds

Joshua David Rivera vs. Larry Fryers – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

David Lopez vs. Nelson Morales – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, April 28 – Gimnasio Josue Neri Santos, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Jorge Mata vs. Mickey Roman, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

In a crossroads bout, the once-beaten Mata will face a man who has three times more stoppage wins than Mata has fights in the form of battle-hardened veteran Roman. Winner gets to stay alive in the bizz.

Diana Fernandez vs. Guadalupe Martinez – women’s junior bantamweight – 20 rounds

Perennial contender Fernandez is still in the hunt for a major title, and a win over former world titlist ‘Lupita’ Martinez may be her ticket back to the top.

Where to watch it: CanelaTV

Friday, April 28 – Espace Mayenne, Laval, France

Jordy Weiss vs. Jon Miguez – welterweight – 12 rounds

Lancelot Proton de La Chapelle vs. Predrag Cvetkovic – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, April 29 – College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda – lightweight – 12 rounds

“The Shrimp” Zepeda has an impressive unbeaten record that he will try to maintain spotless in his 28th pro bout, when he takes against Panama’s Arboleda. A tough clash between proven power punchers who can end the fight in any round. That’s what Saturday nights are for.

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales – featherweight – 12 rounds

My namesake, the second-best De La Hoya of all time so far, aims for a title shot in the near future, and this “regional title bout” against the unbeaten Morales in a winner-take-all affair should be one of his last stops before that long-awaited destination.

Also on this card:

Fredrick Lawson vs. Estevan Villalobos – welterweight – 10 rounds

David Stevens vs. Marco Periban – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Darius Fulghum vs. Jay Williams – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Caleb Suniga vs. Carlos Arroyo – junior lightweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 29 – Hilton Carrilon, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Connor Coyle vs. Cristian Rios – middleweight – 10 rounds

Joseph Fernandez vs. Marqus Bates – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, April 29 – Salle Gayant, Douai, France

Segolene Lefebvre vs. Debora Dionicius – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Homecoming bout for WBO titlist Lefebvre against a former pound-for-pound entrant in Argentina’s Dionicius, a light-punching moving target against whom it is quite hard to look good. The underlying World Cup final rematch vibe should make the whole thing more interesting too.

Nordine Oubaali vs. Ricardo Martinez – bantamweight- 8 rounds

Former Olympian and world titlist Oubaali, a brutal puncher with superb boxing skills, decided to call it quits surprisingly and early in his career after being stopped by Nonito Donaire back in 2021, but appears inclined to return for one last run. A .500 foe like Martinez is the perfect opponent for this stage of his career.

Tuesday, May 2 – Live Casino, Philadelphia

Joey Dawejko vs. Colby Madison – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Brendan O’Callaghan vs. Roudly Lolo – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Tyler Zwicharowski vs. William Briscoe – middleweight – 4 rounds

Wednesday, May 3 – Arena Astros, Guadalajara, Mexico

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Kevin Piedrahita – lightweight – 10 rounds

Lazaro Lorenzana vs. Alexis Rios – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Jonathan Lopez vs. Osvaldo Nuñez Medina – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

