Robeisy Ramirez to defend WBO 126-pound belt versus Satoshi Shimizu, July 25

Robeisy Ramirez (left) en route to defeating Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Top Rank announced that newly-minted WBO featherweight titlist Robeisy Ramirez will make the first defense of his title against Satoshi Shimizu as the co-feature to the WBC/ WBO junior featherweight superfight between Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue, at Ariake Arena, Tokyo, on July 25.

Fulton-Inoue and Ramirez-Shimizu, along with additional undercard bouts, will air live on ESPN+.

Ramirez (12-1, 7 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 5-rated featherweight, won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before turning professional to great acclaim after defecting from Cuba.

Things didn’t go to plan when Ramirez was stunned by Adan Gonzales (L SD 4) in his pro debut but the worm turned quickly. After regrouping, he shut out Gonzalez (UD 6) in a rematch and has gone from strength to strength. The 29-year-old southpaw looked like the real deal in taking apart Eric Donovan (TKO 3) and previously unbeaten Abraham Nova (KO 5). “El Tren” claimed the vacant WBO title by dominating former 122-pound beltholder Isaac Dogboe (UD 12).

Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs) was also a decorated amateur. He represented Japan at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, notably winning bronze in the latter.

After failing to make the 2016 Games, he turned professional later that year. In just his fourth outing he claimed the OPBF 126-pound title and made four successful defenses. The tall southpaw surprisingly elected to move up to 130 pounds and lost to Joe Noynoy (L TKO 6) in July 2019, prompting a move back down in weight. The 37-year-old has fought just three times since, all victories, while waiting for his opportunity.

MORE ON RINGTV:

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue rescheduled for July 25 in Tokyo – The Ring (ringtv.com)

New Faces: Robeisy Ramirez – The Ring (ringtv.com)

New Faces: Satoshi Shimizu – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright.