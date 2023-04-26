Amateur standout Erik Israyelyan signs with Eye of the Tiger Management

Erik Israyelyan

Highly-decorated amateur standout Erik Israyelyan has decided to turn professional with Eye of the Tiger Management.

The 19-year-old Armenian, who will fight at either junior lightweight or lightweight, is due to arrive in Montreal, sometime in May, with the hope that he can make his debut on the Canadian outfit’s June 1 show.

Israyelyan won bronze at the European junior championships in 2021. However, in 2022, he upped his game and became European junior champion and then World junior champion at 60 kg (approximately 132 pounds). The teenager exits the amateur code with an impressive record of 113-5.

He will be trained by Jessy Ross Thompson (the same coach who trains heavyweight Simon Kean) under the supervision of Marc Ramsay. The idea is that Israyelyan will move permanently to Montreal at a later date.

Eye of the Tiger President Camille Estephan has been working hard with General Manager Antonin Decarie and Development Director and Boxing Consultant Ramsay to unearth young talent for their burgeoning stable. Estephan is very happy to add his newest acquisition.

“Erik is super talented, very aggressive, world amateur champion. He is truly fitted for the pros,” said Estephan.

“We’re signing the young guys, Israyelyan, [Jhon] Orobio at 140 and Wilkens Mathieu at super middleweight. These young guys are diamonds in the rough that we want to polish and get ready. We’re going to be a force to be reckoned with for the years to come. We have the guys for today and the guys for future. We’re very excited.”

