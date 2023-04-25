Callum Walsh risks his unbeaten status against Carson Jones on June 9

King Callum Walsh works the mitts with trainer Freddie Roach. (Photo by Brandon Rivas)

Callum Walsh continues to remain active in the ring.

The unbeaten junior middleweight returns to action June 9, squaring off against gatekeeper Carson Jones, promoter Tom Loeffler announced Monday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

Walsh (6-0, 5 knockouts), an amateur standout who is originally from Cork, Ireland and now resides in Hollywood, California, last fought on March 16, dropping late-sub Wesley Tucker three times before the fight was stopped in round 2. The win over Tucker coincided with Walsh’s debut in Boston, which UFC President Dana White attended and sat ringside.

The 22-year-old had previously fought on November 3, dropping once-beaten Delen Parsley threetomes en route to a knockout win in round 3.

Loeffler, who promoted his first card at Commerce Casino on April 14, believes Walsh is on his way to becoming a top fighter at 154 pounds and anticipates another sell-out crowd on June 9.

“Callum continues to show in each fight that he has both the capability of becoming not only a world champion but also one of the biggest stars in the sport,” said Loeffler. “Carson Jones is a very tough test for Callum and we look forward to a tremendous main event along with a sensational undercard, which we will be announcing shortly.

“Our first event at the Commerce Casino sold out and I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets early for this outstanding event on the Los Angeles sports calendar.

Walsh, who is trained by Freddie Roach, anticipates a strong challenge from the savvy Jones, but is confident he will be victorious and will remain unbeaten.

“Boston was a tremendous experience, but now it’s time to prepare for another great performance in my second home, Los Angeles, California,” said Walsh. “I know how tough of a fighter Carson Jones is and Freddie and I have already started our preparations at Wild Card (Gym in Hollywood).”

Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs) was victorious in his last bout on March 18, defeating journeyman Dedrick Bell by unanimous decision in his hometown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He has won his last three after losing his previous four bouts.

The 36-year-old has faced a variety of world titleholders, contenders, unbeaten fighters, and prospects in a career that dates back to October 2004. Jones has faced and lost to Kell Brook twice, Alfonso Gomez, Freddy Hernandez, and Jesus Soto-Karass. He has pulled off upset victories, including over Tyrone Brunson, Bryan Rose, and, most recently, British prospect Ben Hall, who entered the fight with a record of 9-0-1.

“I feel really good about this fight and I’m definitely coming for the upset,” said Jones. “I believe my experience will be the deciding factor. I need to make it a rough and tough dog fight, and then I’ll be too much for him. Fans can absolutely expect to see an exciting fight on June 9.”

