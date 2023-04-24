Tuesday, April 25, 2023  |
About Us
NEW ISSUE ON DIGITAL+PDF!
FREE HAGLER MEMORIAL MAG!

News

Polls: Who’s next for Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia? Is Tank the best at 135? Share your opinion!

Photo by German Villasenor for The Ring
Fighters Network
24
Apr
by Ring TV | 

Did Geronvta Davis prove to be “the Face of Boxing” with his emphatic seventh-round stoppage of fellow young star Ryan Garcia? Did the 28-year-old Baltimore native prove that he’s the best lightweight on the planet? What’s next for both Davis and Garcia? Who do YOU want to see them fight next? Share your opinions with The Ring!



SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2023 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.