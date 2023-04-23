Ryan Garcia says he’s moving to junior welterweight

Ryan Garcia had his moments during the fight. Photo by Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

LAS VEGAS – Ryan Garcia doesn’t know when he’ll be back in the ring or who he’ll face following the first lost of his career but he knows it won’t be at lightweight.

The 24-year-old star says he’s done with the 135-pound division (and 136-pound catchweights) and will now campaign at junior welterweight (with its 140-pound weight limit).

“I’ll feel much stronger at 140,” Garcia, who lost for the first time against Gervonta Davis on Saturday, said during the post-fight press conference. “This fight won’t deter me. I plan to go up and fight the top fighters at 140.”

The Ring’s junior welterweight top five includes dangerous veterans, such as Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez, Subriel Matias, and Jack Catterall. On June 10, Ring junior welterweight champ will take on former lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez.

“Bring them all on,” said Garcia, who doesn’t want to wait too long before his next fight.

“I want to return to the ring as soon as I can, as soon as I’m allowed to after being stopped, three months is the time limit, I think. I want to get back in training.”

When asked if the 136-pound catchweight and rehydration clause had an impact on his performance, Garcia, who was dropped in Round 2 and stopped with a body shot in Round 7, replied:

“My honest perception, I didn’t feel too good. I didn’t feel strong going to the ring, but it is what it is. I signed the contract.”

When asked if Davis is the best lightweight in the world, Garcia wouldn’t say.

“Davis is good, he can be outworked, but you can’t count him out because he has that power,” Garcia said. “My problem was that I got a little impatient. That’s my inexperience. I should have just made it boring, stayed on the outside and made him commit.”

Garcia will take Saturday’s experience into a new weight class.

“Kudos to Gervonta, he’s going to do great things at 135, but I’m going to 140,” Garcia said. “I hope we get a rematch one day. Obviously, I’ve got to get some wins but maybe we can do it again.”

