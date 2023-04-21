Gervonta Davis (135.1) and Ryan Garcia (135.5) weigh-in under 136-pound catchweight

Photo / Sho.com

LAS VEGAS – The big showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is a go after the lightweight stars weigh-in under their agreed upon catchweight of 136 pounds on Friday in front of the T-Mobile Arena, where their Showtime Pay-Per-View event will take place on Saturday.

Davis, The Ring’s No. 2-rated lightweight, weighed in at 135.1 pounds, just a hair over the division limit. Garcia, The Ring’s No. 3-rated lightweight, tipped the official scale at 135.5 pounds, and appeared to do so comfortably. Neither fighter looked weight drained while on the stage.

Garcia, whose last two bouts have been at junior welterweight, declared that he was done making lightweight after stopping Javier Fortuna last summer, but the 24-year-old Southern Californian made the concession of getting his near 6-foot frame down to 136 pounds for the opportunity to face a fellow young star.

Davis briefly tried to get into Garcia’s head during the obligatory post-weigh-in staredown by telling the Instagram sensation that he could tell he hadn’t eaten anything in a while. Before Garcia, who posted a pic of a granola breakfast on his Instagram hours before the weigh-in, could really respond, Davis got into it with hall-of-famer Bernard Hopkins, a partner with Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Garcia.

Only one thing left to do.#DavisGarcia TOMORROW live on PPV ➡️ https://t.co/uwVCxBtFNj pic.twitter.com/xCBMq3vDgJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 21, 2023

A few minutes of pushing and shoving ensued, while Garcia made his way to a safe side of the stage and engaged in an interview with Showtime reporter Ariel Helwani.

“I had breakfast in the morning, so I feel strong,” Garcia told Helwani. “I’m ready to eat now. I’m focused on Gervonta Davis. I’m ready to destroy him.”

When asked what the deal was with Hopkins, Davis quipped: “Nobody worried about his old ass,” before switching focus back to Garcia. The odds and media favorite said he predicts “punishment” and a “knockout.”

The Showtime PPV undercard weighed in before Davis and Garcia. The 12-round co-main bout features The Ring’s No. 5-rated super middleweight, David Morrell Jr. vs. fringe contender Yamaguchi Falcao. Morrell weighed in at 167.8; Falcao weighed in at 166.5.

In another super middleweight bout, this one a rematch scheduled for 10 rounds, veteran Gabriel Rosado weighed in at 167.3 pounds for his second fight with Bektemir Melikuziev, who weighed in at 167.3 pounds. Rosado scored a huge upset and earned The Ring’s 2021 KO of the Year honors by blasting the highly touted Melikuziev with one right hand in the third round.

AND THE NEW: #RosadoMelikuziev Editor in Chief of @ringmagazine, @dougiefischer gives his perspective on the fighters ahead of their rematch pic.twitter.com/mCEQ1PtpWB — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 21, 2023

Teenage middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia weighed in at 159.2 for his 10-round bout against Kevin Salgado, who weighed in at 159.3. And in another middleweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds, unbeaten up-and-comer Fiodor Czerkaszyn weighed in at 159.1 against Elias Espadas, who weighed in at 158.9.