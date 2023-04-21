Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Joe Cordina make weight for junior lightweight title contest

Photo vs Twitter @MatchroomBoxing

IBF junior lightweight titlist Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and former titleholder Joe Cordina were both in excellent condition and were respectful at their weigh in on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s world title contest at the Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Rakhimov, The Ring’s No. 4-rated junior lightweight, came in at 129.7. The 28-year-old defending champion enters the contest with an unbeaten record of 17-0-1 (14 knockouts).

Meanwhile, to loud cheers, Cordina, The Ring No. 5, weighed in at 129.1. The 31-year-old Welshman has a record of 15-0 (9 KOs).

Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) weighed 146.6, while her opponent, Marie Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs), tipped the scales at 145.9 ahead of their meeting for the vacant WBO female welterweight title.

Also, on the undercard, British lightweight champion Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.2 ahead of his rematch with Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs), who came in at 133.1.

Comebacking former world title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) weighted 129.1, while Jason Sanchez (16-3, 9 KOs) came in at 128.1.

MORE ON RINGTV:

