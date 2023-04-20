Trainer Sims hoping cruiser prospect Jordan Thompson makes his breakthrough in Cardiff

Cruiserweight contender Jordan Thompson takes a significant step up on Saturday in Cardiff when he meets Swindon’s 16-2 Luke Watkins.

Thompson is 14-0 (11KOs) and the 6ft 6in prospect is having his first fight with trainer Tony Sims.

Thompson has been getting quality sparring, with the likes of Chris Billam-Smith and Mikael Lawal but it’s in the prize ring where you will be able to see his progression and whether he has what it takes to hit the top of the sport.

At the final press conference in Cardiff, Thompson said this is the step up he has wanted, and that training with Sims he has become “comfy being uncomfortable.”

“I’m going to prove the level I’m at and where I know I’m at,” said Thompson.

For his part, Watkins said he was hoping to drown Thompson in the deeper waters of the fight with his experience.

“This is the first fight with Jordan,” said Sims. “He’s been with me since January so we’ve had about four months together which was good, because they were looking to get him out February or early March, but when they put him on Joe [Cordina]’s show I said it would be better for us to bond a little bit because I didn’t know him at all so he’s been working well and he’s a lovely kid and me and him have gelled really well.”

Sims is an old school trainer, who will be busy on the night with main event star Cordina before jetting to Las Vegas to complete preparations with John Ryder before they face Canelo next month.

Thompson is the first man he has out on this busy run.

“It’s a good fight for him,” Sims continued. “Luke Watkins is the best fighter he’s fought so it’s going to be a good fight. He [Watkins] has only been stopped by [Lawrence] Okolie, and then his other defeat was a really good fight with [Isaac] Chamberlain so he’s a really good opponent.”

Thompson is a big, tall man and he has the swagger of an upcoming David Haye and he has drawn parallels with the two-weight champion early in his career.

“He does look similar to him but I don’t think he fights like him,” Sims said. “But he is similar looking to him. He’s also really, really big for a cruiserweight, he’s like 6ft 6, 6ft 7, so I don’t really know how much longer he’s got in the cruiserweight division to be honest, because he’s that tall and he’s quite filled out as well, so we will see, but I’m excited to watch him fight on Saturday.”

Does Sims think he has another champion on his hands?

“We will know after this fight,” Sims exoplained. “He’s not really boxed anyone of any calibre yet. I think this is his first decent test so we will see. It’s my first fight with him, but we will see where he’s at with this fight. He’s been sparring with [Chris] Billam-Smith and he’s sparred Mikael Lawal, so he’s been having some decent sparring and this is a decent test for him, but we will see where he’s at with this fight.”