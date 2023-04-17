Rising light heavyweight Albert Ramirez signs with Eye of The Tiger

Light heavyweight Albert Ramirez. Photo credit: Karim De La Plaine

News reached The Ring that rising light heavyweight Albert Ramirez has signed a promotional deal with Eye of The Tiger Management.

The two parties came to an agreement over the weekend and Ramirez will make his EOTT debut against a-yet-to-be-decided opponent on the Montreal-based outfit’s next show in Cuernavaca, Mexico, on June 5.

Ramirez (15-0, 14 knockouts) was a standout amateur, claiming bronze at the 2015 Pan-American Games and then upgraded to gold at the Pan-American Championships later that year. He also represented Venezuela at the 2016 Olympics, reaching the quarterfinal stage. He also holds amateur wins over highly-decorated Cuban amateur stalwarts Julio De La Cruz and Erislandy Savon in the World Series of Boxing.

He turned professional in Mexico in 2018 and reeled off nine wins before impressing in Russia. Back in Mexico, Ramirez stopped usually durable Juan Carlos Raygosa (TKO 3). However when the power-punching southpaw brutally knocked out previously unbeaten hometown favorite Braian Nuhuel Suarez (KO 1), in Argentina, last June, he was able to showcase his talent.

Eye of The Tiger President Camille Estephan, who also promotes, among others, unbeaten heavyweight Arlan Makhmudov, super middleweight contenders Christian Mbilli and Erik Bazinyan and middleweight Steven Butler, who challenges WBO titlist Janibek Alimkhanuly, on May 13, welcomed his newest addition.

“I’m very happy in the signing of Albert,” Estephan told The Ring. “We signing an elite-level talent and adding that to the roster. I feel he’s close to challenging the best at light heavyweight and we want to bring him there.”

The June 5 show will be a part of Eye of The Tiger’s “Commando” series and will also see rising Turkish light heavyweight Mehmet Unal (3-0, 3 KOs) and female fighters Leila Beaudoin (9-0, 1 KO) and Vanessa Lepage Joanisse (4-1, 1 KO) see action.

