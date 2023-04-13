Jake Paul faces MMA legend Nate Diaz in eight-round boxing match on August 5

Jake Paul lunges at Anderson Silva during their cruiserweight bout at Gila River Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul’s wish to fight Nate Diaz is now a reality.

Paul will face Diaz on August 5, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Real Fight, Inc. (Real Fight) announced Wednesday afternoon. The eight-round bout will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and will stream live on DAZN PPV.

The Paul-Diaz fight will be contested at a catchweight of 185 pounds. Ten ounce gloves will be used.

The rivalry and name-calling over social media between Paul and Diaz has intensified over the last several months. On October 29, prior to Jake Paul defeating Anderson Silva at the Gila River (formerly known as the Desert Diamond) Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the entourages of both Paul and Diaz clashed backstage. Diaz was reportedly kicked out of the arena, but Paul called out Diaz at the post-fight press conference.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Paul (6-1, 4 knockouts), who is originally from Cleveland, Ohio and now lives and trains in Dorado, Puerto Rico, suffered his first loss as a pro in his last fight on February 26, losing by split decision to Tommy Fury. Paul also has a knockout and split-decision victory over Tyson Woodley.

Paul is glad he was able to secure the fight on August 5 and promises to score a knockout win over Diaz.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” said Paul. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight, like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built.

“Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for f**king Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5, a ‘Problem Child’ is going to piece up and knock out the ‘Stockton G.’

Diaz will be making his professional boxing debut after becoming one of the top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in the UFC. He has sparred regularly against a few prizefighters, including Ward.

The 37-year-old has weighed around the 155-pound mark in his earlier years. In his last bout on September 10, Diaz headlined UFC 279, submitting Tony Ferguson in the fourth round. Diaz is best known for his knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2016, handing McGregor his first UFC loss.

While Paul has victories over Woodley and Ben Askren, Diaz believes Paul is biting more off than he can chew facing a fighter of his caliber.

“Besides Canelo, (Paul) is the biggest thang in boxing,” said Diaz. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f**ked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a superhero of the real fight game, the king of the real fight fame.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

